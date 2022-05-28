Politics

Uttarakhand bypoll: UP CM Yogi Adityanath campaigns for Pushkar Dhami

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath campaigned for his Uttarakhand counterpart Pushkar Singh Dhami before the crucial Champawat assembly bypoll, on Saturday. They held a roadshow as the campaign reached its final stages. Hundreds of BJP supporters gathered around the open bus draped with orange garlands amid Dhami sloganeering.

Context Why does this story matter?

Uttarakhand is the home state of Adityanath, and the BJP benefited greatly from Yogi's campaign in the state assembly elections earlier this year.

The current bypoll is crucial for both the CM Dhami, and the ruling BJP.

Dhami was sworn in as CM in March, following an impressive electoral victory, yet he failed to win the assembly seat from Khatima.

Support Yogi tweets words of encouragement for Dhami

"The BJP government led by Shri Pushkar Singh Dhami ji has given a model of development in the state of Uttarakhand. To fulfill the dreams of the people of Uttarakhand, BJP is necessary, youth like Pushkar Singh Dhami is necessary," Adityanath said in a tweet. Notably, the Champawat bypoll is scheduled for May 31, and the counting will take place on June 3.

Fight Not a cake for Dhami as Congress is prepared too

In the last election, the BJP's Kailash Chandra Gehtori won the Champawat seat. Gehtori then resigned to give Dhami a second chance from the Champawat. Meanwhile, the Congress is eager to prevent Dhami from being elected, and its general secretary Harish Rawat has promised a "strong fight."

Details Will make fight tough for CM: Congress

The Congress has nominated Nirmala Gehtori for the seat after its previous unsuccessful candidate, Hemesh Kharkwal, declined a second chance. "We will make it a tough fight for the CM. Earlier, voters were vocal about supporting the chief minister, but after our persuasion, they have gone silent and are contemplating what they should do," Harish Rawat told PTI.

Information What were poll results for BJP?

Although the recent assembly election was a setback for Dhami personally, but the BJP swept 47 of 70 seats in the polls to retained power in the hilly state. The party also swept polls in UP, Manipur, and Goa in a successful battle.