Nine killed as truck crashes into passenger bus in Barabanki

Written by Siddhant Pandey Twitter Last updated on Oct 07, 2021, 12:26 pm

The accident occurred in Baburi village on Kisan Path in Barabanki’s Deva Kotwali.

In a tragic incident, at least nine people were killed in the Barabanki district of Uttar Pradesh as a truck collided with a passenger bus. The two vehicles reportedly collided head-on at a great speed, sending splinters flying. UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced financial compensation for those deceased and injured. At least 27 people are reported to have sustained serious injuries.

Accident

Delhi-Bahraich bus met with accident near Baburi village

The passenger bus was reportedly traveling from Delhi to Bahraich in UP via Lucknow when it collided with an oncoming truck. The incident occurred near Baburi village on Kisan Path in Barabanki's Deva Kotwali around 5:30 am on Thursday. Eyewitnesses reported seeing the truck "suddenly going berserk" before it rammed into the passenger bus. They said both vehicles were traveling at very high speeds.

Casualties

Grievously injured being treated at KGMU, Lucknow

District Magistrate Adarsh Singh was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times, "Nine people were killed and 27 injured in a collision between a truck and a passenger bus in Barabanki." Rescue teams reportedly shifted the injured to local hospitals. Those who were injured more seriously were rushed to the KGMU trauma center in Lucknow. The rest are being treated at a Barabanki district hospital.

Rescue-relief

Emergency responders cut through bus to rescue injured

Shortly after being alerted about the road accident, police personnel and district officials rushed to the spot. Live Hindustan reported that emergency responders had to cut through portions of the bus to rescue those injured in the crash. As the injured were being taken to hospitals, nine were declared dead on arrival. Certain other passengers are yet to be identified.

Government

UP CM expresses grief; announces financial compensation

In a statement, CM Yogi Adityanath expressed his grief over the incident. He said his thoughts are with the families of those who lost their lives in Thursday's crash. The CM also announced an ex-gratia compensation of Rs. 2 lakh each for the kin of those deceased. Those who suffered injuries in the crash will be given Rs. 50,000 each.