Monsoon: Red alert in Uttarakhand; Delhi to witness heavy rains

Written by Priyali Dhingra Jul 20, 2022, 12:46 pm 2 min read

The IMD issued a red alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall for seven Uttarakhand districts.

Amid heavy rainfall, landslides, and flood-like conditions in Uttarakhand on Tuesday, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert. The districts of Nainital, Bageshwar, Tehri, Pauri, and Pithoragarh in the Kumaon division of Uttarakhand have shut schools. The IMD also issued a yellow alert for moderate to heavy rainfall in Delhi on Wednesday.

Uttarakhand Heavy rainfall warning in 7 districts

The IMD warned of heavy to very heavy rainfall in seven districts-Dehradun, Tehri, Pauri, Nainital, Haridwar, Champawat, and Udham Singh Nagar. "This could lead to medium to major landslides and blocking of highways," the alert said, and advised those living next to streams to remain alert. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has also instructed officials to be on alert for any disaster-like scenario.

Monsoon fury Torrential rains in Uttarakhand

As monsoon raged through the state on Tuesday, several districts witnessed water logging, landslides, and road blockages. Rishikesh-Kedarnath highway was also affected, along with 89 rural roads. Houses collapsed in Kapkot village as the Chamoli district, the site of the disastrous 2021 flash floods, witnessed heavy rainfall. National Highway 58 also caved in at Joshimath due to incessant downpour.

Twitter Post School bus washed away in floodwaters

Delhi Yellow alert issued for Delhi

The IMD also issued a yellow alert for Delhi, stating that the capital may witness moderate to heavy rainfall. The forecast said that Delhi will be witnessing thundershowers, which may disrupt traffic and lead to water-logging in low-lying areas. Parts of Delhi witnessed rainfall on Tuesday but the humidity continued to be as high as 79%.

Himachal Cloudburst in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district

A cloudburst over villages scattered across the India-Tibet border areas led to the inundation of a few villages in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district on Tuesday. While the number of lives lost is yet to be estimated, overflowing canals and muddy waters led to several villages submerging. The state disaster management authorities said that the cloudburst damaged a small bridge, a crematorium, and several orchards.