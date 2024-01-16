Rahul Gandhi's 'political Modi function' jibe at Ram Mandir event

By Manzoor-ul-Hassan Jan 16, 2024

Rahul Gandhi called the consecration ceremony a "political function"

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Ram Mandir inauguration ceremony in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. He said that the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS)-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) combine has turned the event into a "completely political Modi function". He said this is why Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge will not attend the consecration ceremony.

Difficult for Congress to go to political function: Gandhi

During the ongoing Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, Gandhi said, "Even the authorities of the Hindu religion, the biggest authorities of the Hindu religion, have made their view public about what they think about the 22nd January function that it is political". "So it is difficult for us to go to a political function which is designed around the PM and designed around the RSS."