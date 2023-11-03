BJP releases manifesto for Chhattisgarh assembly election

1/7

Politics 3 min read

BJP releases manifesto for Chhattisgarh assembly election

By Riya Baibhawi 07:06 pm Nov 03, 202307:06 pm

BJP's manifesto is titled 'Modi's Guarantee for Chhattisgarh 2023'

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), on Friday, unveiled its manifesto for the upcoming Chhattisgarh assembly elections. Titled "Modi's Guarantee for Chhattisgarh 2023," it pledges financial aid to married women and landless agriculture workers. In addition, the manifesto promises cooking gas cylinders at Rs. 500 for underprivileged families. Union Home Minister Amit Shah revealed the manifesto at an event in Raipur.

2/7

BJP's key promises in manifesto

Amidst the key promises in the BJP's manifesto are the Krishi Unnati Scheme for paddy procurement at Rs. 3,100 per quintal and the Mahtari Vandan Scheme, which will grant married women Rs. 12,000 annually. It also promises the Deendayal Upadhyay Krishi Majdoor Yojana, under which landless agricultural laborers will be provided Rs. 10,000 per year. The BJP also vowed to provide impoverished women with cooking gas cylinders at a subsidized price of Rs. 500 each.

3/7

Employment and infrastructure initiatives

Furthermore, the manifesto pledges to fill 1,00,000 vacant government positions within two years if the party wins in Chhattisgarh. Under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, the party pledged to allocate funds for the construction of 18 lakh houses, with every home having access to tap water within two years through Ghar Ghar Nirmal Jal Abhiyan. Shah promised all students in Chhattisgarh a monthly travel stipend for college and vowed that residents would be taken to visit Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

4/7

BJP manifesto

5/7

Shah vows to make Chhattisgarh a 'fully developed state'

Shah said that in 2000, the BJP fulfilled its promise of creating the state of Chhattisgarh and now if brought to power, the "double engine sarkaar" will turn it into a "fully developed state." He said, "Chhattisgarh was transformed into a good state from being a BIMARU (laggard) state during 15 years of the BJP rule (2003-2018)." BIMARU is an acronym given to the economically backward states of Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh.

6/7

Congress vows to waive farmers' loans if voted to power

Recently, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi promised to waive off farmers' loans in Chhattisgarh again if his party came to power in the upcoming assembly elections. He also vowed that the Congress would conduct a caste-based census if it won the polls, accusing the Centre of being afraid to do so. He said that the Congress, in its first decision after winning the 2018 assembly elections, waived thousands of crores in loans.

7/7

Chhattisgarh assembly elections

Assembly elections in Chhattisgarh will be held in two phases on November 7 and 17. Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel will contest from the Patan seat, while Deputy CM TS Singh Deo will fight from his bastion, Ambikapur. Of the 90 candidates, 33 are from Scheduled Tribe (ST), 29 are from Other Backward Class (OBC), 10 are from Scheduled Caste (SC), and 15 are from general categories, while three are minorities. Fourteen tickets have also been given to women.