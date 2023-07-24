Weather update: IMD issues fresh alerts for Gujarat, Maharashtra

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan July 24, 2023 | 11:30 am 3 min read

IMD has issued fresh alerts for Gujarat and Maharashtra

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a fresh alert in some parts of the country amid the monsoon fury. It forecast "heavy to very heavy rainfall" in south Gujarat and the Saurashtra-Kutch region. Meanwhile, Maharashtra continues to reel under flood-like situations due to heavy rain. However, the Met Department downgraded Mumbai's orange alert to a yellow alert owing to a respite in rainfall.

Met Department forecasts 'heavy to very heavy rainfall' in Gujarat

Heavy rains reportedly raised the water levels in Gujarat's Sinhan and Ghee dams, while floodwaters receded in several districts in the southern and Saurashtra regions, including Junagadh. On Sunday, the IMD issued an "orange" alert for the state, predicting "heavy to very heavy rainfall" on Monday. It also predicted heavy rains in Dwarka, Rajkot, Bhavnagar, and Valsad districts over the next 24 hours.

Floods blocked major roads and highways in Gujarat: Report

Floods also blocked two national highways, 10 state highways, and 300 rural roads in Gujarat on Saturday, and traffic could resume on Sunday only in spots where the water had retreated, India Today reported. Union Home Minister Amit Shah intervened and spoke to Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel about the flood-like condition in many parts of the state.

Maharashtra gets respite from heavy rains, yellow alert in Mumbai

In Maharashtra, at least 19 rain-related deaths were reported in the last 10 days after incessant rainfall wreaked havoc in the state. However, the IMD has downgraded Mumbai's "orange" alert to a "yellow" alert for Monday after parts of the state got some respite from rain. It forecast moderate rain at isolated places in Thane, Palghar, Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri, and Raigad districts.

Landslide on Mumbai-Pune Expressway, traffic movement blocked

According to PTI, a landslide occurred on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway near Adoshi village in Raigad district on Sunday, which blocked the movement of traffic toward Mumbai. The landslide took place around 10:30pm, and nobody was injured.

Watch: Restoration underway on Mumbai-Pune Expressway

Yamuna River still flows above danger level in Delhi

The Yamuna River in Delhi is still flowing above the danger level at 206.56 meters, according to ANI. More than 50 people were evacuated on Sunday from Karhera hamlet in Ghaziabad, which is located on the banks of the Hindon River, a tributary of the Yamuna River. It was inundated due to an increase in water discharge in the Hindon River.

Yellow alert in Uttarakhand, moderate rainfall forecast in UP

Separately, a yellow alert has been sounded for 13 districts of Uttarakhand till Thursday. Notably, 28 people have been killed in rain-related incidents in the state so far since last Saturday. In Uttar Pradesh, the IMD predicted moderate rains till Thursday. The state witnessed four deaths in rain-related incidents, while over 300 villages were affected by the floods.

