Manipur violence: Government announces compensation, jobs for families of deceased

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan May 30, 2023, 03:24 pm 1 min read

The Centre and the Manipur government on Tuesday announced compensation for families who lost loved ones during the ethnic clashes in Manipur. A compensation of Rs. 10 lakh would be paid to each family by the Centre and the state, in addition to a job. The decision was taken at a meeting led by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and CM N Biren Singh.

Shah directs officials to ensure availability of essential items

During the high-level meeting, officials also decided to establish a helpline that will be used to dispel rumors in violence-torn Manipur. Shah's meeting also agreed to ensure the supply of essential products like petrol, LPG gas, rice, and food items. Shah, along with Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla and the Director of the Intelligence Bureau Tapan Kumar Deka, traveled to Imphal on Monday.