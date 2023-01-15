India

In a first, Army Day parade moves out of Delhi

Written by Snehadri Sarkar Jan 15, 2023, 12:43 pm 3 min read

Army Day parade moves out of Delhi for first time since 1949

The Army Day parade, traditionally held in Delhi, has been moved to Bengaluru in Karnataka on Sunday. This also marked the first time the parade has been hosted outside the national capital since its inception in 1949. The 75th Army Day parade venue has been picked as the Parade Ground, MEG & Centre in Bengaluru.

Why does this story matter?

January 15 is celebrated every year as Army Day to mark the occasion when Later Field Marshal, General KM Carriappa, took charge of the Indian Army from General Sir Francis Robert Roy Bucher in 1949.

With this, General Carriappa embedded his name in the country's history books as he became the first Army chief of India.

Notably, Bucher was Indian Army's last British Commander-in-Chief.

Rajnath Singh participated as chief guest

On Sunday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh participated as the chief guest in the parade. Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan and Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Pande were also present. Skydiving, band displays, and bike stunts were part of the stunning military display today, with eight marching contingents that will also be gracing the event.

Karnataka | Army chief Gen Manoj Pande attends the #ArmyDay2023 event in Bengaluru at Govindaswamy parade ground here. pic.twitter.com/O8JTzKOdKh — ANI (@ANI) January 15, 2023

Know about India's Army Day parade

The Station Commander of the Southern Command told the news agency PTI that the parade would take place at numerous field commands in the country to facilitate a deeper connection with society. This year's celebrations are being carried out under the supervision of Southern Command, which is headquartered in Pune. Until this year, the Army Day parade happened at Delhi Cantonment's Cariappa Parade Ground.

PM Modi conveyed his best wishes on Army Day

Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister Narendra Modi occasionally extended his best wishes. "On Army Day, I convey my best wishes to all army personnel, veterans, and their families. Every Indian is proud of our Army and will always be grateful to our soldiers. They have always kept our nation safe and are widely admired for their service during times of crisis," he tweeted.

On Army Day, I convey my best wishes to all army personnel, veterans and their families. Every Indian is proud of our Army and will always be grateful to our soldiers. They have always kept our nation safe and are widely admired for their service during times of crisis. pic.twitter.com/EJvbkb9bmD — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 15, 2023

Army Day greetings from others

Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya tweeted: "Greetings & best wishes to all Indian Army personnel & respected veterans on the special occasion of Army Day. We salute the Indian Army's indomitable courage, valour, sacrifices, and selfless service to the nation." Lieutenant General KJS Dhillon said: "Wishing further success, happiness and glory to all Officers, JCOs, Jawans, Families and Veterans of @adgpi on Army Day today."

सेवा परमो धर्म:



Greetings best wishes to all Indian Army personnel respected veterans on the special occasion of #ArmyDay.



We salute the Indian Army’s indomitable courage, valour, sacrifices, and selfless service to the nation. pic.twitter.com/R3QQuptOfQ — Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) January 15, 2023