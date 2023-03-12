Politics

Hyderabad: BRS's 'Washing Powder Nirma' poster greets Amit Shah

Hyderabad: BRS's 'Washing Powder Nirma' poster greets Amit Shah

Written by Snehadri Sarkar Mar 12, 2023, 11:35 am 3 min read

BRS installs 'Washing Powder Nirma' poster in Hyderabad to 'welcome' Amit Shah

A massive hoarding featuring the iconic "Nirma girl" from the Nirma washing powder advertisement with a twist was installed in Hyderabad by Telangana's ruling party Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), to welcome Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday. The Nirma girl's face, however, has been swapped for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders who switched to the saffron brigade from other parties to mock them.

Why does this story matter?

This development comes at a time when Shah is in Hyderabad to attend the 54th Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) Raising Day parade on Sunday at the National Industrial Security Academy (NISA) campus in Hakimpet.

Notably, this is the first time the CISF is celebrating its Raising Day outside Ghaziabad in Delhi-NCR.

In 2022, Shah attended CISF's 53rd Raising Day ceremony at Ghaziabad's Indirapuram.

Details on 'Washing Powder Nirma' poster in Hyderabad

The BRS's poster in Hyderabad attacking the BJP leaders come after the of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's daughter K Kavitha in the Delhi liquor policy scam case on Saturday. To mock the saffron party, the BRS used the faces of BJP leaders like Narayan Rane, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, Sujana Chowdhary, Suvendu Adhikari, and Eshwarappa, among others, in the poster.

Take a look at the poster in Hyderabad

Washing Powder Nirma!



This is called Karma @AmitShah ji



Welcome To Hyderabad 😀 pic.twitter.com/kDU03IeOrm — Akshay (@AkshayBRS) March 12, 2023

Shah attends 54th CISF Raising Day in Hyderabad

On Sunday, Shah attended the 54th CISF Raising Day parade in Hyderabad. The Union home minister also wished the CISF personnel on the occasion and saluted their relentless devotion to India's security, reported the news agency ANI. "Warm wishes to the personnel of CISF on their Raising Day. They have been instrumental in securing India's critical infrastructures and public places," Shah tweeted earlier.

Modi has proposed vision of $5 trillion economy: Shah

Speaking at the event, Shah lauded the CISF and also mentioned PM Narendra Modi's "vision" of a $5 trillion Indian economy. "PM Modi has proposed the vision of a $5 trillion economy for which the safeguarding of ports, airports, etc., is very important," he said. "CISF will safeguard them as they have been doing for the past 53 years," the BJP leader added.

Naxalities and terrorists are under control due to CISF: Shah

While paying his due respect to the fallen CISF personnel, Shah said: "Many CISF personnel have lost their lives in the line of duty. Naxalities and terrorists are under control due to CISF." "Home Ministry will strengthen the CISF with all technologies in the upcoming times to protect the ports, airports, etc." the senior BJP leader remarked.

Video of Shah's address at CISF event

Addressing our valiant CISF personnel on their 54th Raising Day Parade. India is proud of their accomplishments in protecting the country. https://t.co/bno8sKsJAY — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) March 12, 2023

Shah to reach Kerala later on Sunday

Earlier, the Union home minister also announced that he would visit Kerala on Sunday. Taking to Twitter, Shah said, "Tomorrow, I will visit the palace of Kerala's Veer-Putra Sakthan Thampuran at Thrissur. He was the founder of modern Thrissur." "His visionary leadership and knowledge transformed Thrissur into the cultural capital of Kerala. Eager to spend some time there," he added.

Significance of Shah's Kerala visit

Reportedly, Shah will first reach the Cochin International Airport, where he will be received by the state BJP leadership. He will then travel to Thrissur by helicopter and offer floral tributes at the Sakthan Tampuran memorial. Shah's visit to the southern state is important as the BJP seeks to lay its mark in Kerala in the forthcoming 2024 general election.