Telangana 'doctor' Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan treats ailing co-passenger mid-air

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Jul 24, 2022, 12:33 pm 2 min read

The ailing officer is an Andhra Pradesh cadre officer and is now assigned as Additional DGP (Road Safety).

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan saved the life of a co-passenger on a flight after he complained of discomfort. She discharged her duties as a doctor and stepped in with a stethoscope to give him first aid. Kripanand Tripathi Ujela, a 1994-batch IPS officer, is being treated in a Hyderabad hospital with dengue illness.

Comments 'Madam Governor saved my life, helped me like a mother'

"Madam Governor saved my life. She helped me like a mother. Otherwise, I could not have made it to the hospital," Ujela told PTI over the phone from Hyderabad. Ujela, an Andhra Pradesh cadre officer, is now assigned as Additional DGP (Road Safety). An IPS officer with the rank of Additional Director General Polcie was on board an IndiGo flight from Delhi to Hyderabad.

Details How did the co-passenger describe his condition?

The Governor, who is also a doctor, responded to the IPS officer after he complained of uneasiness during the journey to Telangana's capital around Friday midnight. "My heart rate at that time was just 39 when Madam Governor measured it. She advised me to bend forward and helped me relax, which stabilized my breathing," Ujela said.

Twitter Post Look at the tweet by another co-passenger

Comments Ailing officer expressed gratitude

When the flight arrived in Hyderabad, the ailing officer went straight to a hospital where a battery of tests were performed on him. He has been diagnosed with dengue fever, and his platelet count has plummeted to 14,000. "Had Madam Governor not been on that flight, I could not have made it. She gave me a new life," Ujela said, expressing his gratitude to Soundararajan.