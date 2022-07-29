Politics

4 Telangana municipal employees suspended for missing KTR's 'birthday'

The municipality organized KTR's 'birthday celebrations' at the Belampally Government Hospital.

Telangana government's municipal body reportedly suspended four government employees for not attending minister KT Rama Rao's 'birthday bash' on July 24. The Bellampally Municipal Commission employees were given a memo for missing an event organized "in honor of KTR's birthday." However, soon after the news broke, the memo was revoked. According to Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), the event was a plantation drive.

The municipal commissioner issued a notice to the four employees on July 25 and asked them to explain the reason for their absence. The municipality organized KTR's 'birthday celebrations' at the Belampally Government Hospital. "All the office staff was informed to attend through Whatsapp message. But the message was ignored, and the memo was issued due to poor attendance," the note read.

It directed the employees to respond with reason within 24 hours of "touching the memo," and threatened disciplinary action in the absence of a response. The suspended employees allege that they were not given a chance to explain their absence, and questioned why attending a minister's birthday is part of their job protocol, as per India Today. However, their suspension has now been revoked.

Telangana | Bellampally Municipal Commissioner issues notice to three employees asking them to explain the reason for not attending birthday celebrations of Municipal minister KTR Rao held on 24th July at Bellampally Government Hospital, warns of disciplinary action pic.twitter.com/csF8WdgNv5 — ANI (@ANI) July 29, 2022

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) slammed the Telangana government for the developments. Taking to Twitter, Amit Malviya questioned why the employees had to explain their absence at 'Prince KTR's birthday bash.' "Last we knew, Telangana still had a government that was elected to serve people, or has it transformed into a monarchy, fiefdom of the KCR family?" he commented.

The TRS, however, clarified that the event was not a 'birthday bash' but a tree plantation drive under the Haritha Haram drive. Spokesperson Krishank told India Today, "KTR did not celebrate his birthday this year because of devastating floods in the state. This document is a plantation program that all government employees were asked to attend."

In the wake of incessant rains floods in Telangana, I've decided to stay away from my birthday celebrations



A sincere appeal to TRS Party leaders, cadre well wishers: Instead of celebrations, please dedicate your time resources to help people under #GiftASmile initiative pic.twitter.com/2iqAj2ZExF — KTR (@KTRTRS) July 23, 2022