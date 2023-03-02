Politics

Election results: BJP wins Nagaland, Tripura; NPP-BJP partner in Meghalaya

Written by Prateek Talukdar Mar 02, 2023, 07:56 pm 3 min read

The final round of counting votes ended for the Assembly elections in Meghalaya, Nagaland, and Tripura

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its allies emerged victorious in the 2023 Nagaland and Tripura Assembly elections as the vote counting concluded on Thursday. It is part of the ruling coalition with the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) in Nagaland and the Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT) in Tripura. In Meghalaya, the National People's Party (NPP) entered a post-poll alliance with BJP.

Why does this story matter?

The BJP, which is in power in the Centre, had been part of the government in all these states.

In the previous Assembly elections in 2018 there, it formed a coalition with the NPP and the NDPP in Meghalaya and Nagaland, respectively, while it recorded a thumping victory in Tripura by ending the Communist Party of India (Marxist) rule of more than three decades.

NPP bettered poll performance, going up by 6 seats

Despite a hung Assembly in Meghalaya, NPP leader and CM Conrad Sangma is likely to hold on to his chair as his party won 26 seats. The BJP, which has now allied with the NPP after the polls, secured two seats. The Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Congress bagged five seats each, while the United Democratic Party (UDP) won in 11 constituencies.

NPP hinted it was open to allying with BJP again

Though NPP-BJP had a coalition government in Meghalaya, inter-party ties turned sour before the 2023 elections. However, NPP earlier hinted it was open to partnering with BJP again. Now, the NPP-BJP combine has 28 seats—three short of the majority mark (31)—while UDP emerged as the second-largest party. It's yet to be seen if the duo gets the support of other parties or independent candidates.

Conrad Sangma called up Amit Shah to seek BJP support

Sri @SangmaConrad , Chief Minister of Meghalaya, called @AmitShah ji, Hon'ble Home Minister, and sought his support and blessings in forming the new Government.

. — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) March 2, 2023

PM Modi vows to work hard for Meghalaya's development

Grateful to all those who have supported @BJP4Meghalaya in the Assembly polls. We will keep working hard to enhance the development trajectory of Meghalaya and focus on empowering the people of the state. I am also thankful to our party workers for the effort they put.

NDPP-BJP alliance to continue for 2nd term

In Nagaland, NDPP and its alliance partner, BJP, are set to form the government again after winning 25 and 12 seats, respectively. Four independent candidates registered victory, while the Janata Dal (United) clinched one seat. The Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) and the Naga People's Front won two seats each. The NPP won five seats, and the Nationalist Congress Party bagged seven seats.

BJP's resounding victory in Tripura; TMP bags 13 seats

The BJP returned to power in Tripura with 32 seats, crossing the majority mark (31) on its own. Its ally, IPFT, retained its lone seat. The Communist Party of India (Marxist) won 11 seats while its partner, Congress, bagged three. The Tipra Motha Party (TMP)—marking its electoral debut in this election—emerged victorious in 13 constituencies. It might ally with BJP in a post-poll alliance.