Earlier, L&T landed another major contract linked to bullet train
The company won the contract days after it was given the responsibility to build the 87.57-km-long stretch of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train. The contract worth Rs. 7,000 crore was given by the National High-Speed Rail Corporation.
L&T's SV Desai, whole-time Director, Senior Executive VP(Civil Infrastructure), thanked National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation for the latest project.
"This is an extremely challenging project," Desai said.