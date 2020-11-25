The construction wing of infrastructure giant, Larsen and Toubro (L&T), has landed the contract for building India's largest river bridge, reports said on Wednesday.

Now, L&T construction will build the 19-km-long bridge that connects Dhubri (Assam) to Phulbari (Meghalaya).

The bridge will be constructed over the Brahmputra river and is estimated to reduce the distance between both Northeastern states by 250 km.