Nagaland creates history, elects 2 women MLAs for 1st time

Written by Ayushi Goswami Mar 02, 2023, 04:21 pm 1 min read

Nagaland has elected Hekani Jakhalu (L) and Salhoutuonuo Kruse (R) as MLAs

Nagaland on Thursday created history by electing two women MLAs, namely Hekani Jakhalu and Salhoutuonuo Kruse, from the National Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) for the first time in 60 years after it attained statehood. To note, Nagaland became a state in 1963, and since then, no woman representative has ever been elected to its Legislative Assembly until now.

One a lawyer, another a hotel owner

A US-educated lawyer, activist, and social entrepreneur, 48-year-old Jakhalu defeated Azheto Zhimomi of the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) by over 1,500 votes in Dimapur-III. The founder of the non-profit organization YouthNet, Jakhalu banked on its outreach, reported The Hindu. Meanwhile, Kruse, a hotel owner, defeated independent candidate Keneizhakho Nakhro from Western Angami. Reportedly, she was accepted as the winner way before the polls.

NDPP-BJP alliance set to retain power

The counting of votes in Nagaland is underway, where the ruling NDPP and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alliance is set to retain power. It won 33 seats and is leading in four seats (as of 4:20 pm on Thursday), according to the Election Commission of India (ECI). Jakhalu and Kruse are among four women of the 183 candidates who contested the 2023 Assembly elections.