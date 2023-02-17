Politics

In Karnataka assembly, Opposition protest with flowers and fire speeches

As the crucial budget session of the Karnataka Assembly is underway, the Opposition, led by Congress leader Siddaramaiah, arrived at the House with flowers tucked behind their ears in a unique protest. "Flower on the ear" is the symbolic representation of the kivi mele hoovu campaign, which is being used by opposition parties to protest against the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government's policies.

Why does this story matter?

Karnataka is going to polls later this year, making this the final complete budget of the BJP government, presently led by CM Basavaraj Bommai.

The Congress and Siddaramaiah have accused the BJP and Bommai government of failing to keep even 10% of the 600-odd promises made in 2018.

On the contrary, Congress claimed that it kept 158 of the 165 promises made in 2013.

Will present every achievement in action taken report: CM Bommai

On opposition allegations, Bommai stated that his government would present an "action taken report" during the budget session to highlight its work and programs done so far. The CM, who is also in charge of finance, stated that it is a "pro-people budget" while presenting it. He also announced several welfare programs for the poor and vulnerable segments of society, including farmers and women.

It's an election manifesto budget: State Congress chief DK Shivakumar

Prior to the budget, the Congress had lashed out at the BJP, stating that it would be an "election manifesto budget." "Around 50% of the works that were announced in the last budget have not been completed. BJP doesn't have any agenda to help people. Its government is only about making announcements and promises," Congress state head DK Shivakumar stated.

What does flower protest symbolize?

Kivi mele hoovu translates to "flower on the ear" in Kannada slang. But it is also used to tell off someone who is trying to take you for a ride. Other similar analogous expressions are aiyo mudiyala, which means "intolerable" in Tamil, and the Marathi phrase gheun taak, which translates to "bring them down."