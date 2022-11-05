India

10 die in 2 separate road mishaps in Karnataka, UP

Around 10 people lost their lives in two separate road accidents in Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh in last 24 hours. In the first incident, seven women died, and 11 others were injured in a head-on collision in Bidar district of Karnataka on Friday. The deceased, all laborers, were on their way back home from work in an auto-rickshaw when a truck collided with it.

The women have been identified as Parvathi (40), Prabhavathi (36), Gundamma (60), Yadamma (40), Jaggamma (35), Ishwaramma (55), and Rukmini Bai (60); the police were quoted as saying by NDTV. The drivers of the two vehicles were among the 11 injured, and are in critical condition currently. A case has been registered, and an investigation is being carried out.

At least three people lost their lives, and five others sustained severe injuries in a road accident on the Yamuna Expressway in UP. As per reports, the fateful road accident took place in the Thana Surir Kotwali area in Mathura. The injured were quickly rushed to a nearby hospital for urgent medical attention, reported India Today.

The accident took place on milestone 87 of the Expressway. The wheels of the car fell off at high speed on the Expressway and ended up toppling the other car uncontrollably while trying to evade it. The other vehicle involved in the incident has been identified as a Mahindra Bolero. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed condolences over the loss of lives in the incident.

UP | 4 people died and four others were severely injured after 2 cars met with an accident on Milestone 87 of Yamuna Expressway under Surir Police Station area in Mathura. Local police reached the spot and the injured were taken to Mathura district hospital: Mathura Police pic.twitter.com/FnR4GgiMnh — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) November 4, 2022

"4 people died, and 4 others were severely injured after 2 cars met with an accident on Milestone 87 of Yamuna Expressway under Surir Police Station in Mathura. Local police reached the spot, and the injured were taken to Mathura district hospital," the police said.