Independent India's first voter dies at 106 in Himachal's Kinnaur

Written by Pirzada Shakir Nov 05, 2022, 10:54 am 2 min read

Independent India's first voter Shyam Saran Negi breathed his last on Saturday morning at the age of 106. Negi a native of Kalpa Kinnaur in Himachal Pradesh, breathed his last three days after he cast a postal ballot on November 2 for the upcoming state Assembly election. The state is going for assembly polls on Novmeber 10 as notified by the Election Commission of India.

Context Why does this story matter?

Negi is credited as the front-runner of India's electoral process that began following the independence from British rule in 1947..

He voted in 1951, as the state given its weather conditions, went for voting early in the 1952 General elections - the first election of Independent India.

The election marked the basis of India's democratic structure, which is now the world's largest democracy.

Death 'Was not keeping well for sometime'

The 106-year-old was not keeping well for some time as he had turned weak, reports suggest. As quoted by India Today, District Collector, Kinnaur, Abid Hussain said, "the district administration is making arrangements for his funeral to bid him adieu honorably. The last time his appearance was captured by the media was when he registered his ballot vote on the 2nd of this month.

The first vote 'A teacher and the first voter'

In October 1951 Negi was working as a school teacher in Himachal Pradesh when the state went for early polls in Independent India. The then 34-year-old Negi got a chance to record the first vote in the country by voting on October 25. The rest parts of the country went to polls in the month of February and March 1952.

Assembly elction Himachal going for polls this month

The Himalayan state is going for polls on November 12 to elect 68 Assembly members. As per the election schedule, the counting of the votes will be done next month on December 8. In the 2017 Assembly election, the current ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured 45 members. Congress won 22 seats in the State Assembly while CPIM won 1 seat.

First election First general election conducted in 1951-52

The first general election were conducted in 1951-52 under the Indian constitution adopted on November 26, 1949. Among the total 360 million voters, nearly 173 million participated in the voting process to elect 489 representatives in the Lok Sabha. The voter turnout remained at 45.7 percent. Congress made a landslide victory and won 364 seats besides getting 45 percent of the total votes polled.