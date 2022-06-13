India

Netizens mourn passing of 'Bhogeshwara,' Asian elephant with longest tusks

Written by Sneha Das Jun 13, 2022

The longest-tusked elephant was the most beloved among tourists in Kabini. (Photo credit: Twitter@B M Sandeep)

Also known as Mr. Kabini, the 60-year-old elephant Bhogeshwara, who had the longest tusks among Asian elephants, passed away due to age-related issues recently. His tusks made him extremely popular among tourists who visited Karnataka's Kabini backwaters, or Nagarahole and Bandipur Tiger Reserves. The sudden death of the animal has left wildlife enthusiasts shocked, triggering an outflow of grief and sorrow on social media.

Mourning People took to social media to express sorrow

Several people took to social media and expressed grief on the death of the longest-tusked jumbo. Filmmaker Kalyan Verma, the producer of Wildlife Karnataka wrote on Twitter, "The largest-tusked Asian elephant died in Kabini today. I have been following him for six years and will miss him dearly." Photographer GS Ravishankar tweeted, "Bhogeshwara had its own charm. It's painful to learn about its death."

Incident He had been unwell for around a week

According to forest department officials, the animal is believed to have passed away almost three days ago and his carcasses were discovered near Suthanahalla in the Gundre Range under Bandipur Tiger Reserve. They had also confirmed that there were no injury marks and that he passed away due to natural causes. His health had deteriorated after having a fight with another tusker.

Quote Bhogeshwara had age-related issues: Director of Bandipur Tiger Reserve

According to Ramesh Kumar, director of Bandipur Tiger Reserve, as elephants age, their teeth start wearing out that reduces their ability to chew. After a certain time they cannot eat properly which leads to starvation and this was the case with Bhogeshwara also.

Natural decomposition Bhogeshwara's carcass was left for natural decomposition

The elephant's post-mortem was conducted on the spot. Later, his tusks were safely removed and sent to Mysuru's Aranya Bhavan where there are plans to exhibit them. His carcass was left in the open for natural decomposition. The earlier practice of burning the carcass has been banned as it deprived the scavenging animals and birds, like vultures and hyenas, of their food.

About A brief about Bhogeshwara

Bhogeshwara had extremely long tusks which made him rare and special. Usually, the tusks of Asian elephants range between three-four feet but Bhogeshwara's one tusk measured 2.34 meters and the other one was 2.54 meters. His long tusks often made it difficult for him to graze or bend his head like other elephants. He has also been featured in various wildlife films and documentaries.

Nature Bhogeshwara was very mild and calm in nature

Bhogeshwara used to roam near the Bhogeshwara Temple in D.B. Kuppe Range and was extremely popular among wildlife photographers. The Asiatic elephant frequently used to appear before safari vehicles and boats on the Kakanakote Safari route and mesmerize tourists with his unique long tusks. He was very mild, calm, and friendly in nature and never used to attack people or damage vehicles.