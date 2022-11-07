Politics

Karnataka: Congress leader triggers controversy over 'Hindu meaning' remarks

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Nov 07, 2022, 10:58 pm 2 min read

Controversial statement by Karnataka Congress leader invited sharp reactions from BJP

Karnataka Congress Working President Satish Laxmanrao Jarkiholi stoked a major controversy by saying the word "Hindu" has a vulgar meaning and did not originate in India but from Persian, NDTV reported. He also questioned the alleged force employed on people of the country to accept the word. Jarkiholi's remarks invited sharp reactions from various political leaders, especially those from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Context Why does this story matter?

The development comes a month after a major controversy was triggered after questions were raised around the "Hindu" identity of Raja Raja Chola.

Last month, legendary actor Kamal Haasan's stated the Chola king wasn't Hindu, prompting political parties, especially the BJP, to react.

And now, the fresh remarks on the word "Hindu" by Jarkiholi again sparked controversy, again putting the spotlight on the debate.

Statement What exactly did Congress leader say?

At a Belagavi event on Sunday, Jarkiholi reportedly stated, "The word Hindu, where did it originate from? Is it ours? It's Persian, from the region of Iran, Iraq, Uzbekistan, and Kazakhstan." "What is the connection of the word Hindu with India? Then how can you accept it? This should be debated," he added. Social media has been buzzing with a video of his comments.

Twitter Post Watch: Controversial video of Karnataka Congress working president

#WATCH| "Where has 'Hindu' term come from?It's come from Persia...So, what is its relation with India? How's 'Hindu' yours? Check on WhatsApp, Wikipedia, term isn't yours. Why do you want to put it on a pedestal?...Its meaning is horrible:KPCC Working Pres Satish Jarkiholi (6.11) pic.twitter.com/7AMaXEKyD9 — ANI (@ANI) November 7, 2022

Reaction BJP terms remarks insulting, provocative

While slamming Jarkiholi's remarks, the BJP termed them "insulting" and "provocative for Hindus." Karnataka's Minister for Higher Education, Dr. Ashwathnarayan CN, said the Congress should respect people's sentiments and culture. "They should not be creating confusion. Respect the sentiments, respect the culture instead of being critical. Don't create unnecessary controversies, it is not good in the interest of the societies," the BJP leader stated.

Information Congress too rejected the statement

Meanwhile, the Congress also disassociated itself from Jarkiholi's controversial remarks and condemned them "unequivocally." Senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Randeep Singh Surjewala said it was "deeply unfortunate." "Hinduism is a way of life & a civilizational reality. Congress built our nation to respect every religion, belief & faith. This is the essence of India," he tweeted, terming Jarkiholi's statements "deeply unfortunate."