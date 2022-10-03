Lifestyle

World Architecture Day 2022: 5 most unusual buildings ever

Written by Anujj Trehaan Oct 03, 2022, 02:06 pm 2 min read

Check out five most unusual buildings in the world.

The world is full of masterminds who create masterpieces. Celebrated every year on the first Monday of October, this time on October 3, World Architecture Day seeks to appreciate such masterpieces. And today, we are commemorating this occasion by listing down the five most unusual buildings ever constructed, pushing boundaries beyond the ordinary. Check them out.

Egg-like Cybertecture Egg Office Building, India

Cybertecture Egg Office Building in Mumbai is an oval, egg-like corporate structure. The 13-story building spreads across an area of 33,000 square meters, with three levels of basement can parking. It has an underground cooling system, a water recycling system, and green patches called sky gardens. The structure uses a diagrid exoskeleton that allowed it to be constructed with less building material.

Bask in the basket Basket Building, USA

As the name suggests, this property looks like a giant basket. Situated in Ohio, it is counted among the most touristy places owing to its unique architecture. It was constructed back in 1997 at a whopping cost of $30 million and sprawls across an area of 1,80,000 sq ft. The seven-story establishment is topped with two steel handles, each weighing 75 tons.

'Fly' to UAE Zayed National Museum, Abu Dhabi

Zayed National Museum (under consturction) is nestled on Saadiyat Island and features five wing-shaped towers stemming from an artificial landscape mound. These falcon wing structures are solar thermal towers that act as chimneys to draw fresh air into the building. The towers have been made so to commemorate Zayed's love of falconry. The theme is further celebrated by a gallery devoted to the subject.

Spin Suite Vollard, Brazil

Have you ever seen a building that spins on its own? Well, here's one in Brazil. Suite Vollard is the world's first-ever spinning hotel that was completed in 2001. The establishment has 15 floors that make a complete revolution of 360 degrees in one hour. Each floor can rotate in both clockwise and anti-clockwise directions, making it quite ahead of its time.

Upside down WonderWorks, USA

Ever thought about the world being upside down? Well, you can experience that at WonderWorks museum in Orlando. The buildings of this famous museum have been made upside down to promote "edutainment" through space, physics, and math. Each building looks as though it was ripped free of the ground by a natural calamity and dropped upside down on its roof.