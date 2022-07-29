Lifestyle

5 autobiographical novels which discuss social issues

5 autobiographical novels which discuss social issues

Written by Sneha Das Jul 29, 2022, 08:20 pm 2 min read

These autobiographical novels are a must-read for every avid book lover.

Sometimes books can provide a great escape from our problems and transport us to a different world. However, it's also important to read books that reflect uncomfortable realities and discuss major social issues like racism and gender identity, to develop a better understanding of the world around us. Here are five autobiographies that will give you an insight into social issues around the world.

Racism 'Born a Crime'

Written by South African comedian Trevor Noah, Born a Crime, published in 2016, is based on the theme of racism. It focuses on the context of apartheid, a legislation system that backed segregationist policies against non-white citizens of South Africa. The story follows Noah's personal experiences while growing up in South Africa as an oppressed and mixed-race boy.

Women's rights 'I am Malala'

Published in 2013, this novel by Malala Yousafzai co-written with Christina Lamb, points out the importance of women's rights, religion, courage, and education. The story focuses on a family deracinated by global terrorism and talks about how a father encourages his daughter to write and attend school. It retells the life of 14-year-old Malala, who led a girl's campaign for women's right to education.

Societal expectations 'Every Body Looking'

Written by Candice Iloh, this novel dares to step beyond the confines of familial and societal expectations. This novel explores a black woman's struggle growing up in an abusive and complex world. It focuses on Ada, the daughter of an African American woman and an immigrant man, and her continuous struggle to find a place for herself in her own family and in America.

Caste system 'The Weave Of My Life: A Dalit Woman's Memoirs'

Written by Urmila Pawar, the novel focuses on the realities of Dalit women and the systemic violence they faced under patriarchy at home, by the upper caste, and within the community. Pawar tells the story of three generations of Mahar women. The book highlights how the community has evolved over the years but continues to remain affected by the caste system.

Life and adventure 'Smritichitre: The Memoirs Of A Spirited Wife'

Written by Lakshmibai Tilak, this autobiographical novel begins with the tumultuous life of a young girl born in a Brahmin family in 1868. Tilak was married off at the age of 11 to a much older man. Lakshmibai describes her complex relationship with her husband, their conversion to Christianity, concern for society, and their devotion to each other. Check out more such book recommendations.