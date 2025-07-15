'Why is PM exempt?' Congress on new LS attendance system  

The Lok Sabha is set to implement a new multimedia device-based attendance system for its members during the upcoming Monsoon session. The system will require MPs to mark their attendance at their designated seats, instead of in the lobby, which can at times get crowded. Official sources told PTI that this change is aimed at saving time and preventing instances where some MPs mark their presence but don't participate in House proceedings.

Accountability concerns Congress whip calls system 'flawed' However, Congress whip Manickam Tagore has raised concerns over the new system, calling it "flawed." He asked why Prime Minister Narendra Modi and ministers are exempt from signing in. "Shouldn't the PM lead by example instead of being above the process?" Tagore said, adding it would reveal how many days the PM is actually present in Parliament sessions. Other than Modi and some ministers, the Leader of the Opposition is also not obliged to sign in to confirm their attendance.

Reform suggestions Tagore's suggestions for systemic reforms Tagore also called for systemic reforms instead of just digitizing attendance. He suggested mandatory attendance for all MPs, transparent participation metrics, and auto-publication of speaking records and voting behavior. "Digital tools are only as good as the intent behind them," he said, adding that if accountability is selective, the system defeats its purpose.

Speaker's initiative Speaker Om Birla keen on new system Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla is reportedly keen on introducing the new attendance system. In the meantime, the existing attendance register at the lobby will remain functional for some time to allow MPs to get used to the electronic system. This is part of efforts to make Parliament more paperless, with members having been given options like marking their attendance using digital pens on electronic tablets in previous sessions.