Summarize Simplifying... In short A 31-member committee is set to review the 'One Nation, One Election' proposal, which aims to synchronize Lok Sabha and Assembly elections across India.

While the concept has faced criticism from opposition parties, fearing threats to state governance and potential financial burdens, it has also received support from some allies of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The committee will consult various stakeholders and is expected to submit its report in 90 days.

31-member committee, 90-day term—All about 'One Nation, One Election' panel

By Tanya Shrivastava 09:06 am Dec 18, 202409:06 am

What's the story The Constitution (129th) Amendment Bill, which seeks simultaneous federal and state elections in India, will be examined by a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) of up to 31 members. The bill was tabled in the Lok Sabha by Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal and was backed by 269 MPs and opposed by 198 in a division vote. The JPC will have representatives from both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, and its composition will be finalized within 48 hours.

Committee mandate

JPC's role and timeline in reviewing election bill

The JPC is likely to submit its report in 90 days, a period that can be extended if required. The committee will consult various stakeholders, including MPs not on the committee, legal experts, and former Election Commission of India members. If ratified by states, the Election Commission would manage simultaneous elections. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) plans to consult all Assembly Speakers and seek public feedback on this proposal.

Political debate

'One Nation, One Election' concept faces opposition

The "One Nation, One Election" concept has drawn criticism from opposition parties who see it as a threat to India's federal structure. Congress MP Manish Tewari argued the bill undermines state governance and grassroots democracy. Other opposition leaders have raised concerns over possible dictatorship risks and financial burdens on the ECI due to this proposal.

Political backing

BJP allies express support for simultaneous elections

Despite opposition, some BJP allies have supported the bill. Andhra Pradesh's Telugu Desam Party lauded simultaneous elections for bringing clarity in governance. The Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction also supported this proposal. The JPC will hold wider consultations before finalizing its report on this major electoral reform proposal, which seeks to synchronize Lok Sabha and Assembly elections across the country.