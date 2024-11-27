Parliament Day-2: Congress to protest against Centre's 'neglect' of Wayanad
The second day of the Parliament Winter Session began at 11:00am on Wednesday. The session, which commenced on Monday, was adjourned amid disruptions and no proceedings were held on Tuesday due to the 75th Constitution Day celebrations. The Congress party has announced plans to protest against what it called the Centre's neglect of Wayanad landslide survivors. Party leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will lead these protests inside and outside Parliament.
'Inhuman' approach toward Wayanad landslide survivors: Congress
Kalpetta MLA T Siddique has slammed the Centre's treatment of Wayanad landslide survivors as "inhuman." The first day of the session was marred by disruptions with no business of significance transacted in Lok Sabha due to the opposition uproar over multiple issues. Rajya Sabha was also adjourned as opposition parties raised concerns over allegations against Gautam Adani in a US court case related to solar power contracts.
Key legislative proposals to be introduced on Day 2
Meanwhile, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw will introduce The Railways (Amendment) Bill, 2024. The bill proposes amendments to the Railway Act, 1989, increasing the powers of the Railways Board for improved operational efficiency. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will introduce the Banking Laws (Amendment) Bill in Lok Sabha. The bill proposes amendments to various banking laws, including amendments to cooperative bank directors' tenure and unclaimed amounts.
Joint Parliamentary Committee to discuss Waqf (Amendment) Bill
The Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, will meet on Wednesday. Members are likely to propose amendments, with opposition members demanding an extension of the committee's tenure. All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen Chief Asaduddin Owaisi has called the bill a "grave violation of Article 26 of the Constitution."