INDIA bloc's protest against 'discriminatory' budget in Parliament today
The Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance will on Wednesday stage a protest inside and outside the Parliament against the "discrimination against the opposition-ruled states" in the Union Budget 2024. The bloc's senior leaders met at Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's residence to discuss the opposition's strategy on Tuesday, hours after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented her seventh consecutive budget. Among those who attended the meeting are Congress MPs Rahul Gandhi and KC Venugopal, and Nationalist Congress Party (SP) chief Sharad Pawar.
Opposition alleges partiality toward some states
After the meeting, Venugopal said, "The concept of a budget has already been destroyed by...Union Budget. They have completely discriminated against most of the states." Several opposition leaders criticized the budget for favoring Bihar and Andhra Pradesh—states governed by the Janata Dal (United) and the Telugu Desam Party respectively—key allies of the Bharatiya Janata Party in the National Democratic Alliance government. Notably, ₹15,000 crore was allocated for Andhra's new capital Amaravati's development and ₹26,000 crore to Bihar for infrastructure projects.
Allies appeased: Gandhi and Stalin
Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi called it a "Kursi Bachao" Budget. "Appease Allies: Hollow promises to appease allies at the cost of other states. Appease Cronies: Benefits to AA with no relief for common Indian. Copy and paste: Congress manifesto and previous budgets," he said in an X post. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin criticized Finance Minister Sitharaman, stating that the Budget overlooked all states except those allied with the BJP-led central government.
Opposition to boycott NITI Aayog meeting
In addition to the parliamentary protest, Congress chief ministers will boycott the NITI Aayog meeting scheduled for July 27. Venugopal said, "This government's attitude is completely antithetical to Constitutional principles. We will not participate in an event that is solely designed to hide the true, discriminatory colors of this regime."
Sitharaman presents Modi 3.0's first budget
On Tuesday, Sitharaman presented the 2024-25 Budget—the first of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's third term. Sitharaman highlighted several key points in the budget, including rewards for key NDA allies, tax relief for new taxpayers, and a focus on job creation for youth. After the FM's speech, PM Modi said in an X post that the "#BudgetForViksitBharat" ensures inclusive growth for all societal segments, steering India towards development.