Case filed against Nanded hospital dean over multiple patient deaths

By Riya Baibhawi Edited by Chanshimla Varah 12:04 pm Oct 05, 202312:04 pm

A case has been registered against the dean of Nanded government hospital in Maharashtra

A case has been registered against the Nanded government hospital dean after 31 people died in just 48 hours. A separate case was lodged against the superintendent of Dr. Shankarrao Chavan Government Medical College and Hospital and several other doctors. This came a day after Dean Shyamrao Wakode was made to clean a dirty toilet at the hospital by Shiv Sena MP Hemant Patil.

Why does this story matter?

Twenty-four patients, including 12 infants, died within 48 hours, starting on September 30. Seven more people died between October 1-2. The latest tally, reported by The Wire, pushes the count to 35. The hospital was accused of negligence, prompting the Maharashtra government to set up a committee to investigate the matter. The opposition has attacked the state government, labeling the incident "criminal negligence."

Swine, filth at Nanded hospital

Days earlier, visuals from Nanded Hospital surfaced online, showing clogged drains, pigs roaming near open drainage next to the hospital canteen, and generally unsanitary conditions. Speaking to NDTV, kin of the patients admitted to the hospital complained of general unsanitary conditions. They also reported having to go outside for medicines and other necessities due to a lack of availability within the hospital.

Maharashtra medical education minister's response

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Medical Education Minister Hasan Mushrif announced that an investigation will be conducted to find the cause of the deaths. He also promised to improve the hospital's facilities within the next 15 days. Mushrif, however, denied any shortage of medicines at the hospital and assured that if negligence is found to be a factor, appropriate action will be taken against those responsible.

Hospital deaths in Aurangabad

On Thursday, another government hospital in Maharashtra reported cluster deaths. Ghati Hospital & Government Medical College in Aurangabad reported 24 deaths in the past 24 hours, as reported by The New Indian Express. Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar took to social media and expressed concerns over the death of the patients at the hospital.

Pawar condoles deaths

HC takes cognizance of Nanded hospital deaths

The Bombay High Court also took cognizance of deaths at the two government hospitals in Nanded and Aurangabad on Wednesday. A division bench of Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyay and Justice Arif Doctor stated that deaths caused by a lack of manpower and medications could not continue. This came after an advocate wrote to the court, pleading with it to take up the matter.