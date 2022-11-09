India

Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut gets bail in Patra Chawl scam

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Nov 09, 2022, 01:38 pm 1 min read

The ED crackdown on Raut—a Sena troubleshooter—was seen by many as a political vendetta and conspiracy by the BJP

A Mumbai court on Wednesday granted bail to Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut in a money laundering case linked to the Patra Chawl land scam, ANI reported. Last week, special judge MG Deshpande had reserved the order after hearing arguments from both sides. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had arrested him in July in a Rs. 1,034 crore Patra Chawl land scam case.

Context Why does this story matter?

His arrest came a month after Maharashtra's Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government was toppled and rebel leader Eknath Shinde was sworn in as the CM with the support of rebel Sena MLAs and the BJP.

He was arrested following a raid at his Mumbai home.