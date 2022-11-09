India

DMK asks President to sack TN governor for fomenting hatred

RN Ravi succeeded Banwarilal Purohit, who is currently the governor of Punjab. Previously, Ravi served as the governor of Nagaland, and Meghalaya

The ruling alliance in Tamil Nadu led by Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) has written to President Draupadi Murmu asking her to sack the state's Governor RN Ravi. The memorandum by the Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA) alleged that Ravi was instigating communal hatred and "obstructing the democratically elected government from serving the people" in violation of his oath to protect the Constitution.

Context Why does this story matter?

The SPA and the governor are at loggerheads over a number of issues.

Reportedly, the governments in the southern states of Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Telangana — all ruled by different parties — have locked horns with their respective governors.

The ruling parties have accused the governors of holding up key legislations and acting like the puppets of the Centre, which appoints the governors.

Information Ravi unfit to hold governor's office: CM Stalin

Chief Minister MK Stalin termed Ravi unfit to hold the office of the governor and deserved to be removed. Earlier this month, DMK wrote to "all the like-minded MPs" in an attempt to gather support for the proposal to sack Ravi. He assumed office in September 2021 and till April 2022, he rejected 19 Bills passed by the state Assembly.

Twitter Post The memorandum was supported by Opposition parties

Leader, DMK Party in Parliament - TR Balu writes to MPs of the party like-minded political parties, requesting them to visit party HQ to read sign in a memorandum addressed to President Droupadi Murmu, "pertaining to the immediate withdrawal of the Governor of Tamil Nadu." pic.twitter.com/w7RdjRy2yF — ANI (@ANI) November 2, 2022

Assembly Bills 20 Bills awaiting governor's nod

Currently, 20 Bills passed by the Assembly are awaiting the governor's approval, including the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) Exemption Bill. In April, the DMK protested against Ravi for not sending the NEET Exemption Bill to the President despite it being passed in the Assembly twice. If a state cabinet sends a Bill for assent, the governor can send it back only once.

Details President can appoint and remove governor

The nine-page memorandum was submitted to the office of the President on November 2. The memorandum listed the pending Bills, including the one seeking to confer the power to appoint vice-chancellors to the state government instead of the chancellor — which is the state's governor. As per the constitution, the President can appoint and remove a governor from office.

Soundararajan DMK and Telangana governor have crossed swords

The DMK government blasted Telangana's Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan for "poking nose" into Tamil Nadu's politics, after her remark about the Telugu roots of the party's top political family. Soundararajan was a senior BJP leader in Tamil Nadu before assuming the Telangana governor's office. This comes as the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) — the BJP's ideological parent — is organizing marches across Tamil Nadu.