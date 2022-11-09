India

Justice Chandrachud takes oath as 50th Chief Justice of India

Justice DY Chandrachud will serve as the CJI for two years before retiring on November 10, 2024

Justice DY Chandrachud was on Wednesday sworn in as the 50th Chief Justice of India (CJI). President Droupadi Murmu administered the oath of office to Justice Chandrachud at Rashtrapati Bhavan. The ceremony was attended by Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and several union ministers besides people from the legal fraternity. His predecessor, Justice UU Lalit, was also be present on the occasion.

His appointment follows the recommendations of the outgoing CJI UU Lalit.

Several key matters are expected to come up for hearing by the Supreme Court during Justice Chandrachud's tenure as Chief Justice.

Notably, he will serve as the CJI for two years before retiring on November 10, 2024, allowing him plenty of opportunity to decide on some of the most critical issues.