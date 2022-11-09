India

Rajasthan school teacher undergoes sex-change operation to marry student

Written by Snehadri Sarkar Nov 09, 2022, 10:54 am 2 min read

Meera, who now goes by the name of Aarav Kuntal, changed her gender to marry her student

How far will you go for love? This school teacher from the Bharatpur district of Rajasthan may have raised the bar slightly higher. Meera, who now goes by the name of Aarav Kuntal, changed her gender to marry her student, as per ANI reports. The physical education teacher decided to undergo the procedure for her love, Kalpana.

The process From Meera to Aarav

Born as a girl, Kuntal stated in a media interaction that he had identified himself as a boy for a long time. He also revealed that he underwent his first surgery back in December 2019. Kalpana, who is now married to Aarav, said that even if he had not done the surgery, she would have married him anyways.

Twitter Post Twitter post

I loved him from the beginning. Even if he had not done this surgery, I would have married him. I went along with him for the surgery: Kalpana after marrying Aarav pic.twitter.com/SPKnH9TrbW — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) November 8, 2022

Backstory Love story that started in school

"Meera was our physical education teacher at the school. I fell in love then. And three years ago, Meera changed her gender and now is Aarav," Kalpana told India Today. She also revealed that they got married after both their families consented to the match.

True love Loved Aarav, gender was not an issue: Kalpana

Aarav, who was Meera back then, had his first interaction with Kalpana during one of the physical education classes and started to fall in love with her. Kalpana, who is a state-level Kabaddi player and is traveling to Dubai in January next year for an international Kabaddi tournament, also had mutual feelings for Aarav, stating that his gender was barely a problem for her.

In September Sex change and marriage

After eight years of marriage, a 40-year-old woman from Gujarat's Vadodara learned that her husband, Dr. Viraj Vardhan, was previously a woman. Before their marriage in 2014, her husband had undergone an operation to become a man. But he hid that fact from her. She filed an FIR at Gotri police station against Vardhan for cheating and unnatural sex, reported The Times of India.