CLAT: Everything to know about format, eligibility, fees, and more

The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) is a national-level entrance exam conducted by the Consortium of National Law Universities (Photo Credit: Pexels).

The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) is a national-level entrance exam for law aspiring candidates conducted by the Consortium of National Law Universities. It is typically held once a year for admissions to courses like BA LLB, BSc LLB, BCom LLB, BBA LLB, BSW LLB, and LLM. The CLAT 2023 will reportedly be held earlier than usual in December 2022. Here's everything about CLAT.

Format What is the format of CLAT?

CLAT is held offline (pen-and-paper-based mode) for a duration of two hours. The medium of the exam is English. The test comprises multiple choice questions (MCQs). As per the latest format, the undergraduate CLAT exam consists of 150 questions and the postgraduate-level test has 120 MCQs. One mark is awarded for each correct answer and 0.25 marks are deducted for every incorrect answer.

Eligibility What are the eligibility criteria for CLAT?

Aspiring candidates must have at least 45% aggregate marks in the Class 12 examination (or equivalent). For SC/ST category candidates, at least 40% aggregate marks are required. For CLAT 2023, candidates who are currently in Class 12 (or equivalent) and will be appearing for the board examinations in April or May 2023 are also eligible. There is no upper age limit for CLAT.

Data What about application fees?

The application fee for CLAT may vary depending on the candidate's category. For those belonging to the General, OBC, and PwD categories, the fee is Rs. 4,000, while the same for SC/ST category candidates is Rs. 3,500.

Career options What are the career options after CLAT?

The CLAT exam opens up many avenues that law aspiring candidates can pursue, including jobs in law firms, Indian Corporate Law Services (ICLS), litigation, judiciary, etc., once they obtain their law degrees. Candidates can also opt to work in legal advisory and consultancy firms. Those interested in teaching can eventually become law professors or lecturers in esteemed colleges and universities, too.