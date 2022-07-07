Career

5 tips to prepare for NEET-UG medical entrance exam

Written by Ramit Sharan Jul 07, 2022, 05:30 pm 2 min read

NEET-UG is a medical entrance exam conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) at the national level.

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate), or NEET-UG, is a medical entrance exam conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Subjects like Physics, Chemistry, Zoology, and Botany are tested in this exam, comprising a total of 180 questions for 720 marks. This examination also has negative marking for wrong answers. Here are some useful preparation tips to crack the NEET-UG entrance exam.

Note making Be consistent with your notes

Maintaining a diary with study notes is a great way to strengthen your memory. Jotting down all important points can make revision much easier. Candidates must make sure the notes are clear so that there is no confusion during revision time. This will help them perform better in their studies. Clarity on important points will ensure a better outcome in the NEET-UG exam.

Weaknesses to strengths Focus on your weak points

Each student will have both strong and weak points. Putting in extra effort for the weaker areas will improve overall confidence while taking the NEET-UG exam. Taking advice from teachers and fellow students to understand the weaker topics is a great way to go about it. Solving NEET-UG sample papers and previous years' papers will eventually help convert a student's weaknesses into strengths.

Take breaks Create a break schedule

Instead of slogging out long study hours, students should take breaks after a certain period of time. This will help refresh the brain and make it easier to solve difficult questions, too. The brain works hard and keeps working on solving questions even in the background. So, taking breaks will prevent candidates from having burnout and help them prepare better for the exam.

Health Health is wealth

Getting adequate sleep is vital for every candidate. Having a fixed sleeping schedule will allow your brain to absorb the information better. A fresh and relaxed mind will definitely help candidates get better scores in the NEET-UG exam. One must, however, make sure to not oversleep! Maintaining a healthy diet is also crucial for students to be able to learn and retain maximum information.

Positive mindset Positivity is key!

Always keep a positive attitude. If your mind is negative and goes into panic mode, it could lead to forgetting answers that you already know! While the NEET-UG exam may not be easy to crack, putting too much stress on yourself will not do you any good. Stay positive and be confident about what you know for better thinking and problem-solving.