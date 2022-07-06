Career

NEET-UG: Everything to know about format, eligibility, fees, and more

Written by Ramit Sharan Jul 06, 2022, 06:00 am 2 min read

NEET is a national-level medical entrance exam conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) (Photo Credit: Pexels).

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate), or NEET-UG, is a national-level medical entrance exam conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Candidates clearing NEET-UG can secure admission to Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS), Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS), bachelor-level programs in Ayurveda, Yoga, Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, and Homeopathy (AYUSH), and other related courses at government/private colleges in India. Here's more.

Format What is the format of NEET-UG?

As per the latest format, NEET-UG is held offline (pen-and-paper-based mode) for a duration of 200 minutes (three hours and 20 minutes). It can be taken in English, Hindi, Tamil, and several other regional languages. There are 200 questions of which 180 are mandatory (for 720 marks). Four marks are awarded for each correct answer, while one mark is deducted for every wrong answer.

Eligibility Who is eligible for NEET-UG?

To be eligible, the student must have passed the 10+2-level examination (or equivalent) with physics, chemistry, biology/biotechnology, and English from a recognized board. Aggregate marks that are required for different categories: 50% for General, 45% for SC/ST/OBC, and 40% for PwD candidates. Age: Candidates must be 17 years old as of December 31 of the year of admission. There is no upper age limit.

Data What is the NEET-UG application fee?

According to the latest rules, the application fee for NEET-UG varies depending on the candidate's category. The application for General and OBC category students is Rs. 1,400, while the same for SC/ST/PwD candidates fees is Rs. 750.

Career Options What are the career options after NEET-UG?

Candidates can pursue MBBS, BDS, Bachelor of Homeopathic Medicine and Surgery (BHMS), Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery (BAMS), Bachelor of Siddha Medicine and Surgery (BSMS) Bachelor of Unani Medicine and Surgery (BUMS), Bachelor of Naturopathy and Yogic Sciences (BYNS), BSc Nursing, and Bachelor of Veterinary Science and Animal Husbandry. Furthermore, there are many career options like nutritionist, food science/technology expert, clinical researcher, etc.