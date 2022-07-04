Career

CBSE Class 10 Term 2 results unlikely today

Written by Srishty Choudhury Jul 04, 2022, 04:13 pm 2 min read

Contrary to several reports doing the rounds since morning, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is unlikely to announce the Class 10 Term 2 results on Monday as official notification is still awaited. Once the results are announced, students will be able to download the marksheets from the official websites, www.cbseresults.nic.in and www.results.gov.in. The results will also be available on DigiLocker app.

Official Evaluation process still on: CBSE said last month

Earlier, there were reports that the CBSE will announce the Class 10 results on Monday, while the Class 12 results will be announced on Sunday (July 10). However, the Board usually declares the Class 12 results before the Class 10 to facilitate the college admission process. Moreover, several reports in June had mentioned the evaluation process of the Term 2 papers is still on.

Data Exams were held from April to June

The CBSE Class 10 Term 2 exams were held from April 26 to May 24, while the Class 12 exams were held from April 26 to June 15. A total of 21,16,209 students took the CBSE Class 10 examination in 7,406 examination centers across the country. A total of 14,54,370 candidates appeared for the Class 12 examination in 6,027 examination centers.

Step-by-step guide Steps to download CBSE Term 2 results from official website

Step 1: Visit the official website of CBSE--cbseresults.nic.in and results.gov.in; Step 2: Click on 'CBSE Term 2 Class 12 Result,' or 'CBSE Term 2 Class 10 Result 2022' on the homepage; Step 3: Enter your roll number after which your result will be displayed on the screen. Step 4: Download and take a printout of the marksheet for future use.

Stepwise guide How to download CBSE Term 2 results from UMANG App

Step 1: Sign in to the UMANG app with login details Step 2: Click on 'All Services'; Step 3: Click on the 'CBSE' option; Step 4: Click on 'Class 10' or 'Class 12'; Step 5: Key in your roll number and other details; Step 6: Your result will be displayed on the screen; Step 7: Download the marksheet and take a printout.

Guide How to download CBSE Term 2 results from DigiLocker?

Step 1: Either log in to digilocker.gov.in or the DigiLocker App on your mobile phone with your mobile number and choose the CBSE option; Step 2: Select Class 10 Term 2 Result or Class 12 Term 2 Result; Step 3: Fill in the necessary details after which your result will be displayed; Step 4: Download and take a printout of the marksheet.