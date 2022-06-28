India

Udaipur shocker: Man beheaded allegedly for supporting Nupur Sharma

Udaipur shocker: Man beheaded allegedly for supporting Nupur Sharma

Written by Ramya Patelkhana Jun 28, 2022, 08:06 pm 3 min read

The man supported ex-BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma in a social media post a few days ago (Photo credit: Twitter/@ANI_MP_CG_RJ).

In a gruesome incident, a man was beheaded on Tuesday in the Maldas Street area of Rajasthan's Udaipur, days after he allegedly supported former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma's remarks in a social media post. Two men, who apparently claimed to have murdered the victim, shared a video message after the incident and even issued a threat to PM Narendra Modi, as per reports.

Details Thorough investigation will be conducted into heinous murder: Udaipur SP

Calling it a "heinous murder," the Udaipur Superintendent of Police (SP) said that "a thorough investigation will be conducted into the incident." "Few accused have been identified. Police teams [have been] constituted to locate the accused. We will take action on the video of men claiming to have committed the act," the SP was quoted as saying by ANI.

Viral video Accused also recorded video of brutal act

On Tuesday, a purported video of the brutal act—recorded by the murderers—also surfaced on social media. It showed two men arriving at the shop of the victim, a tailor. While one of them gives his measurements to the victim, the other keeps recording everything on his phone. Seconds later, the tailor gets ambushed and the two men attack him with butcher knife-like weapons.

Threat to Modi 'Hope this knife reaches your neck': Threat issued to Modi

Holding butcher knives, the two men later also shared a video message in which they boasted about beheading the tailor and issued a threat to PM Modi's life too. Claiming that they will "put out the fire" that Modi allegedly started, one of the men goes on to say, "I hope this knife reaches your neck as well," referring to the prime minister.

Twitter Post Warning: Video may be disturbing, traumatizing for some viewers

Jihadis behead a shopkeeper in #Udaipur and and shamelessly making a murder video . pic.twitter.com/vi3fgJOEsx — Amit Rana (@amitranabjp) June 28, 2022

Internet suspended Incident triggers protests, internet services suspended temporarily

The murder has triggered protests in the Maldas Street area of Udaipur where all shops and businesses have been shut down following the incident. Meanwhile, authorities have also temporarily suspended internet services in the Udaipur district for the next 24 hours as a precautionary measure to avoid the spread of disinformation and rumors, said reports.

CM's tweet Rajasthan chief minister condemns murder, promises strict action

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot took to Twitter to condemn the shocking murder in Udaipur. "I condemn the heinous murder of a youth in Udaipur. Strict action will be taken against the criminals involved in this incident. I appeal to everyone to maintain peace and not share the video of the act," he tweeted in Hindi.