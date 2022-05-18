India

Twitter executive summoned over 'no action' against Kunal Kamra's video

Written by Pratyush Deep Kotoky May 18, 2022, 02:01 pm 2 min read

NCPCR has summoned Twitter India's communication director with the details of the ATR on Kunal Kamra.

National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has summoned Twitter India's communications director on Wednesday for not taking action against comedian Kunal Kamra. Kamra had posted a "doctored" video of a boy singing a patriotic song for Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his recent Germany visit. The commission had reportedly sought action against Kamra on May 5.

Context Why does this story matter?

Kamra, a stand up comedian, has been embroiled in controversy on multiple occasions in the past for criticising the ruling dispensation.

He was also considered as a vocal critique of PM Modi and right-wing groups.

In 2020, he was also in news for misbehaving with controversial journalist Arnab Goswami onboard a flight.

Following the incident, he was banned from flying by several airlines.

Details Executive summoned with detailed ATR

In a letter on Tuesday, the commission said it had sent a letter on May 5, "calling for an action taken report (ATR) in the complaint within 7 days or receipt of the letter." "However, no such ATR has yet been received by the Commission," it added. Thus, it has now summoned Twitter India's communication director with the details of the ATR.

Background What did Kamra do?

Kamra shared a purported video of PM Modi's interaction with a young boy in Germany. However, Kamra replaced the song the boy sang, 'Janmabhoomi Bharat,' with "Mehengayi daayan", a popular song on inflation that featured in the film "Peepli Live." Following this, some users called out Kamra for sharing the "doctored" video and sought police action against him.

Reaction Boy's father slammed Kamra

Notably, the boy's father slammed Kamra and asked him to keep his son out of "filthy politics." "He is my seven-year-old son, who wanted to sing this song for his beloved Motherland...Though he is still very young but certainly he loves his country more than you Mr Kamra or Kachra whatever you are," he said.

Quote Joke is not on your son: Kamra

Meanwhile, Kamra responded to the child's father, saying the joke was not his son. "While you enjoy your son sing for his motherland to the most popular song, there are songs that he (PM) should listen to from people of his country also," Kamra added.