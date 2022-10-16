Delhi

Delhi excise policy case: CBI summons Deputy CM Manish Sisodia

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Oct 16, 2022, 03:48 pm 3 min read

Manish Sisodia received support from senior AAP leaders including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has summoned Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia for questioning on Monday in connection with the Delhi excise policy case. The summon comes two months after the registration of an FIR. Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) linked the summons to the upcoming Gujarat elections where it's facing a direct fight with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Context Why does this story matter?

The CBI is probing alleged irregularities by the AAP administration in issuing liquor licenses on the recommendations of Delhi Lieutenant-Governor (LG) VK Saxena.

Later, the ED initiated its probe based on the FIR filed by the CBI.

Notably, the Delhi government's Excise Policy 2021-22 has been a cause of contention between the AAP and the BJP-led central government.

Reaction How did AAP leaders react?

Senior AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj asserted that Sisodia will be arrested tomorrow shortly after the summons and that the summons is related to the forthcoming Gujarat elections. "The BJP is scared," he declared. Meanwhile, Sisodia stated that while past CBI searches had turned up nothing, he would still be willing to cooperate fully with the inquiry.

Twitter Post 'CBI raided my house, searched my bank locker but found nothing'

मेरे घर पर 14 घंटे CBI रेड कराई, कुछ नहीं निकला. मेरा बैंक लॉकर तलाशा, उसमें कुछ नहीं निकला. मेरे गाँव में इन्हें कुछ नहीं मिला.



अब इन्होंने कल 11 बजे मुझे CBI मुख्यालय बुलाया है. मैं जाऊँगा और पूरा सहयोग करूँगा.



सत्यमेव जयते. — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) October 16, 2022

Support Kejriwal backs Sisodia, draws similarities to Bhagat Singh

Meanwhile, AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal backed his Sisodia on Twitter. He also drew parallels with freedom fighter Bhagat Singh. "Jail bars and hanging noose could not deter Bhagat Singh's strong determination," he said. "This is the second fight for freedom. Manish and Satyendra (Jain) are today's Bhagat Singh," Kejriwal tweeted while reposting his deputy's tweet.

Past action Arrest of liquor baron, AAP communications in-charge

The ED arrested liquor baron Sameer Mahendru in Delhi last month in connection with the money laundering case. The action came barely a day after the CBI booked Vijay Nair, the AAP's communications head and a close aide to Sisodia. According to a CBI FIR, Sisodia's other aide Arjun Pandey took Rs. 2 to 4 crore in cash from Mahendru on behalf of Nair.

Details What significant happened in the case so far?

The Delhi AAP administration released its excise policy in November 2021, and the ED is currently looking into suspected irregularities in its creation and implementation. Although the policy has now been reversed, the probe is on. In connection with the liquor policy case, the ED had earlier in September searched more than 70 places in Delhi and other cities.

Case More on the alleged scam

The ED launched its investigation in response to the FIR filed by CBI, which names Sisodia as the key accused in the case. The claims of irregularities in the execution of the Delhi liquor policy have been rejected by Sisodia and the AAP. Enforced in November 2021 and scrapped in July 2022, it privatized the sale of alcoholic beverages in Delhi.