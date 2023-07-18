Weather update: Heavy rainfall forecast in Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Himachal

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan July 18, 2023 | 11:24 am 3 min read

Heavy rainfall has been predicted in Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in several states for the next five days. These include Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Jammu and Kashmir. Meanwhile, the Yamuna River's water level is receding in Delhi but is still above the danger mark. The government urged people in the affected areas to stay in the camps.

Rain alerts issued in these states till Friday

Heavy to very heavy rainfall will persist over Uttarakhand and central India till Wednesday, followed by isolated heavy rain, per the IMD. Another vigorous period of the southwest monsoon is expected to begin this week, which is why rain alerts have been issued for several states until Friday. The alerts have been issued for Himachal Pradesh, J&K, Uttarakhand, Maharashtra, Odisha, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh.

Isolated heavy rainfall likely over northeastern states on Thursday, Friday

On the other hand, light to isolated heavy rainfall is expected over central India during the next five days. Isolated extremely heavy rainfall is also forecast over Konkan and Goa, Central Maharashtra and Saurashtra, and Kutch on Wednesday, and in Gujarat on Wednesday and Thursday. It is also very likely to prevail over most northeastern states on Thursday and Friday.

Low-pressure, cyclonic circulation to cover rain deficiency in peninsular India

The IMD further predicted "good rainfall" in the central and peninsular regions from Tuesday due to a low-pressure area and cyclonic circulation. This is expected to cover the rain deficiency. Meanwhile, a western disturbance will continue to bring rain to North India. Flood-hit Himachal Pradesh is likely to receive "widespread" with isolated heavy rainfall during the next three days.

Weather warnings issued by IMD on Twitter

IMD warns fisherfolk community not to venture into sea

The Met Department also warned the fisherfolk community not to venture into the Arabian Sea, Andaman Sea, Bay of Bengal, and other coastal areas for the next five days. It predicted squally weather with strong winds reaching speeds of 45-55 km/hr, gusting to 65 km/hr in these regions till Friday.

Yamuna River water level receding in Delhi

In Delhi, the Yamuna River's water level touched 205.71 meters at 7:00 am on Tuesday, still above the danger mark. Several areas of the national capital were submerged when the water level touched an all-time high of 208.66 meters a few days ago. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal appealed to people not to leave relief camps amid uncertainty over Yamuna River water levels.

