Karnataka: Tomatoes worth Rs. 2.5 lakh stolen from farmer

Written by Snehadri Sarkar July 06, 2023 | 01:23 pm 2 min read

Amid the soaring prices of tomatoes in India, a farmer from the Hassan district of Karnataka claimed that tomatoes worth Rs. 2.5 lakh were stolen from her farm on Tuesday. The farmer, Dharani, had reportedly planned to cut the crop and ship it to market as the price reached more than Rs. 120 per kilogram in Bengaluru.

Why does this story matter?

For over a week now, tomato prices have risen significantly across India, with rates in Karnataka's capital city ranging from Rs. 101 to Rs. 121 per kilogram. Notably, the price escalation has been attributed to the recent increase in temperature between March and April, which spurred pest attacks on crops such as tomatoes, resulting in lower yields and higher market rates.

Thieves stole 50-60 bags of tomatoes: Report

According to the news outlet The Indian Express, thieves decamped with nearly 50-60 bags of tomatoes from Dharani's agricultural field on Tuesday night in Goni Somanahalli village under Hassan's Belur taluk. As per reports, the female farmer and her family members had grown the tomatoes on their two acres of land and planned to transport the yield next week to the market.

Thieves also destroyed remaining standing crops: Dharani

In addition to stealing 50-60 bags of tomatoes, the thieves allegedly also destroyed the remaining standing crops in the field. "We incurred huge losses in bean harvest and had taken loans to grow tomatoes. We had a good harvest, and prices were also high. Apart from taking 50-60 bags of tomatoes, the thieves also destroyed the remaining standing crop," ANI quoted Dharani as saying.

Complaint filed at Halebeedu Police Station: Report

Meanwhile, a case of theft was reportedly filed at the Halebeedu Police Station based on Dharini's complaint. "We had heard about the theft of areca nut and other commercial crops but never heard that someone stole tomatoes," revealed a police official. "This is the first time that such a case has been reported at our police station," the officer added.

Tomato prices skyrocketing across India

Other than Karnataka, Tomato prices have also risen in places such as Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and Delhi over the past few weeks. According to media reports, tomato prices in Delhi touched Rs. 129 per kilogram on Wednesday. On the other hand, tomato prices in Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh, went up to Rs. 150 per kilogram on Wednesday.

