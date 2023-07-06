India

Kerala rains: 6 districts on orange alert; schools, colleges shut

Recently, Kerala has been witnessing heavy rainfall

Heavy rainfall would continue to lash Kerala for the next three days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in its latest release. According to Onmanorama, the incessant rains have claimed at least eight lives in the state since June 1. Meanwhile, an orange alert has been issued for six districts—Idukki, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragod—for Thursday.

IMD's warning for Kerala

Waterlogging, power outages in many cities

According to reports, a yellow alert has also been sounded in Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, and Palakkad districts. An orange alert indicates 6-20cm of heavy rainfall, while a yellow alert means heavy rainfall between 6-11cm. ANI reported that many cities across the state were facing waterlogging, flooding, and power outage issues due to rivers overflowing.

Visuals of flooding in Kannur

Educational institutions closed in 11 districts

In view of heavy rains, all educational institutions will remain closed in Alappuzha, Kannur, Kozhikode, Kottayam, Kasaragod, Palakkad, Idukki, Thrissur, Ernakulam, Pathanamthitta, and Kollam on Thursday. These institutions include the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) schools, anganwadis, professional colleges, and madrasas. The official orders were issued on Wednesday.

3 killed in 5 days due to rainfall in Tripura

Apart from Kerala, heavy rains have lashed Tripura as well. On Wednesday, a 58-year-old woman died in the Khowai district after the mud wall of her house collapsed on her. The incident occurred at around 3:00am at night when she was sleeping. According to the State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC) report, three people have been killed in rain-related incidents in the last five days.

