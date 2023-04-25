India

PM Modi launches Kerala's first Vande Bharat, Water Metro next

PM Narendra Modi flagged off Kerala's first Vande Bharat Express following which he will launch the country's first Water Metro in Kochi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a two-day visit to Kerala, flagged off the state's first Vande Bharat Express in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday. He is also set to launch the country's first water metro later in the day in Kochi. He arrived in Kerala on Monday and met the top priests of various churches ahead of the Assembly elections in 2024.

Why does this story matter?

Modi's visit to Kerala and his meeting with the minority religious leaders comes as the BJP is trying to gain political ground in the state.

The Christian community holds significant influence in the southern states.

Kerala is currently ruled by the Left Democratic Front led by the Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M), while the next biggest front is the Congress-led United Democratic Front.

Modi to lay foundation stone for projects worth Rs. 3,200cr

Modi is also scheduled to hold a public meeting at the Thiruvananthapuram Central Stadium, after which he will lay the foundation stone for the Digital Science Park and various projects worth Rs. 3,200 crore. Reportedly, PM Modi received a rousing welcome to Kochi as thousands of people, including BJP's cadre and supporters, queued up on both sides of the road for around 2 km.

PM Modi green-flags Vande Bharat Express

BJP's alliance will form government in Kerala: Modi

"As gradually the lies of our rivals are exposed, the BJP will expand...I am sure in the coming years, as it has happened in Meghalaya and Nagaland and has been happening in Goa, the BJP's alliance will form government in Kerala too," Modi said.

Modi met church priests for BJP's outreach campaign

PM Modi's meeting with the priests was reportedly part of BJP outreach campaign Sneha Yatra. He met eight church priests, including those from the Syro-Malabar Catholic Church, Syro-Malankara Catholic Church, Syrian Orthodox Church, and Jacobite Church. He also met the archbishops of the Latin Catholic Church, Knanaya Jacobite Archdiocese, and Chaldean Syrian Church. Later, he attended a roadshow and a youth conclave Yuvam 2023.

Kochi Water Metro to connect 10 islands

The Kochi Water Metro, which is India's first, will connect 10 islands in and around the port city. It is funded by the state government and KfW, a German banking firm. Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan said that the Kochi Water Metro will revolutionize the state's transport sector and boost tourism. Calling it a "dream project," Vijayan said it will enhance the port city's growth.

Kerala's first Vande Bharat Express has nine stops

Notably, Kerala's first Vande Bharat Express will run between Thiruvananthapuram and Kasargod and cover 11 districts including Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Pathanamthitta, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur, and Kasargod. The train's operations for the public on the Kasargod-Thiruvananthapuram route will begin from Wednesday and on the Thiruvananthapuram-Kasaragod route from Friday. Earlier, the train was scheduled to run between Thiruvananthapuram-Kannur but was extended later.