WFI sexual harassment case: SC issues notice to Delhi Police

Written by Ayushi Goswami Apr 25, 2023, 12:19 pm 2 min read

The Supreme Court on Tuesday issued a notice to the Delhi Police on a plea filed by women wrestlers seeking the registration of a First Information Report (FIR) against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, the former president of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), reported ANI. Notably, several wrestlers have been staging protests demanding the arrest of Singh, who is facing allegations of sexual harassment.

Ordering the complainants' names to be removed from judicial records, Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud said, "There are serious allegations at the behest of international wrestlers who have represented India with regard to sexual harassment." The apex court will hear the matter again on Friday. To note, the wrestlers approached the top court seeking a fair probe on Monday.

Seven women wrestlers, including a minor, lodged a police complaint against Singh, who is also a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP, accusing him of sexual harassment. Though the complaint was filed on Friday, the Delhi Police is yet to register a case. Following the delay, top wrestlers, including Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat, and Sakshi Malik, resumed their protest on Delhi's Jantar Mantar on Sunday.