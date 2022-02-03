India

SC refuses to postpone GATE 2022 scheduled for February 5

Written by Saptak Datta Feb 03, 2022, 04:59 pm 3 min read

The court has quashed the pleas seeking postponement of the exam

The Supreme Court of India refused to postpone the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering Exam, 2022 (GATE 2022) on Thursday. A bench, headed by Justice DY Chandrachud, dismissed the pleas seeking the deferment of the examination due to the ongoing third wave of COVID-19 in the country. It stated that it may cause "chaos and uncertainty" for students who have registered for the exam.

Context Why does the story matter?

The development comes as a setback for students who were demanding to postpone the exams due to the health risk involved while appearing physically for the examination.

Previously, two petitions-- one by candidates, another by a mentor-- were filed regarding the postponement of the GATE 2022 exams.

The GATE 2022 exam will take place on February 5, 6, 12, and 13.

Order No need to supplant duties of authorities: Supreme Court

"The plea for postponement of the GATE examination barely 48 hours before the scheduled date on February 5, 2022, is replete with a propensity for chaos and uncertainty in the lives of the students who have registered for the examination," said the Bench. It said that the top court did not find any justification for supplanting the regulatory agencies' functions and responsibilities.

Quote 'We can't play with the career of students'

"Everything is opening in the country. We can't play with the career of students. It is a matter of academic policy and these matters should be examined by them. It is very dangerous for the court to enter into this arena," said the apex court.

Quote What did the petitions say?

"The country is currently suffering from a 'third wave' of rising COVID cases with a number of daily cases touching a record 3 lakh and above," said the petitions. "In this frightening situation, the Petitioners are being forced to write the GATE 2022 physically which poses a massive health risk on the lives of many aspirants like the petitioners," it added.

Information Petitioners challenged instructions annexed with admit cards

The petitioners have also challenged the Center's directions dated January 15, 2022, annexed with the admit cards, which provided guidance to candidates who were appearing for the exam. The petitioners further claimed that over 9 lakh students were appearing for the exam across 200 centers, adding that no rules or procedures were established to assess the health problems of students giving the exam.

Quote Instructions create confusion: Petitioners

"The instructions also lacks clarity, creates confusion among students as it creates an unnecessary classification between students who will be allowed to appear for the exam and those who would be barred with no medical or legal basis (sic)," the pleas stated. It added there's no difference in the student's categorization, adding, "thus it is violative of Article 14 of the Constitution of India."

Information 'Classification is absurd and self-contradictory'

The petitioners claimed that the instructions encourage students who may be experiencing COVID-19 symptoms not to get tested because a positive test will prevent them from taking the exam. They said that on the contrary, the instructions allow students who are experiencing symptoms but have not tested positive for COVID to take the exam, adding, "this classification is absurd and self-contradictory."