Bihar: 70-year-old dragged on car's bonnet, crushed to death

Written by Snehadri Sarkar Jan 22, 2023, 03:55 pm 2 min read

Bihar man crushed to death after getting dragged by car for eight kilometers

In yet another case of hit-and-drag, a car crashed into an elderly man in Bihar and reportedly dragged him for nearly eight kilometers. The 70-year-old victim was allegedly on his cycle when a speeding car slammed into him, and he got stuck on the car's bonnet. He was crushed to death after falling onto the road when the driver applied the brake.

Victim pleaded driver to stop many times: Eyewitnesses

According to news outlet NDTV, the accident happened on National Highway 27 in Bihar's East Champaran district. The victim has been identified as Shankar Chaudhuri, who is a resident of Bangra village under the district's Kotwa police station area. Eyewitnesses claimed that the driver kept driving even when the victim begged him to stop numerous times.

Car allegedly belonged to a doctor of Motihari: Report

Anuj Kumar, Kotwa police station chief, confirmed that all police stations along the NH 27 were alerted after they received information about the accident. The police seized the offending vehicle; however, the driver and the car's occupants fled. Meanwhile, news outlet the Times of India claimed that the car allegedly belonged to a doctor of Motihari.

Victim's body sent to Motihari Sadar hospital for autopsy

Reports also revealed that locals blocked the road and demanded strict action against the offender after the incident. Circle officer Niranjan Kumar Mishra reportedly rushed to the spot and assured the protesters of strict action in the case, and the situation was eased. Cops also said that the body of the victim was also sent to Motihari Sadar hospital for autopsy.

Incident has similarities with Delhi's Anjali Singh's case

This accident has eerie similarities to the Anjali Singh hit-and-run case, where a Delhi woman dead after a speeding car crashed into her scooter on January 1 and dragged her to death. In this incident, the 20-year-old victim got stuck under the car's left axle and got dragged by nearly 13km. This triggered a massive nationwide row, and a probe was launched.

Seven accused arrested so far by Delhi Police

Delhi Police have so far arrested seven accused in the case. While the cops arrested Ashutosh on January 6 for giving shelter to the accused, Amit Khanna's brother Ankush surrendered at Sultanpuri Police Station earlier this month as well. The police had earlier arrested Manoj Mittal, Deepak Khanna, Amit Khanna, Krishan, and Mithun in the hit-and-drag incident.