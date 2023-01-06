India

Delhi accident: Police arrests sixth accused in Sultanpuri case

Written by Snehadri Sarkar

Delhi Police makes sixth arrest in Sultanpuri accident case

Just days after the horrifying death of Anjali Singh, the 20-year-old woman who died after being hit by a car in Delhi's Sultanpuri and dragged for 13km, the Delhi Police arrested a sixth accused in connection to the alleged hit-and-run case on Friday. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Harendra Kumar Singh revealed that the sixth accused individual, named Ashutosh, was arrested from East Delhi.

Why does this story matter?

Singh reportedly worked as a part-time assistant at weddings and other events and was returning from such an event on Sunday when a car crashed into her scooter and dragged her for 13km.

Her body was later found naked, which raised suspicions of sexual assault.

Meanwhile, Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia announced Rs. 10 lakh and a job for the victim's family as compensation.

Ashutosh's car was involved in accident: Police

Furthermore, the Delhi Police has also confirmed that they have scientific evidence that it was Ashutosh's car under which Singh was dragged. "Two more were involved apart from the five men in custody. We have scientific evidence. They tried to cover up for the people who committed the gruesome crime," senior officer Sagarpreet Hooda was quoted as saying on Thursday by News18.

Six accused arrested so far in accident case

Before Ashutosh, the police had arrested five accused in the Sultanpuri road accident case. The arrested individuals include Krishan, Deepak Khanna, Amit Khanna, Manoj Mittal, and Mithun. The police also reportedly confirmed that Amit, who did not have a driver's license, was driving the car.

Court sends accused to 4-day police custody

On Thursday, a Delhi court sent five accused men involved in the accident to four more days of police custody. The accused men were produced before Metropolitan Magistrate Sanya Dalal at the Rohini district court via a video call. According to ANI, these accused persons were also taken to Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital for medical examination on Thursday.

3 PCR vans tried but failed to catch offending vehicle

Over 10 vehicles, including PCR vans and night patrolling units, were reportedly deployed to track the offending car on Sunday that slammed into the victim and killed her. The Indian Express reported that three PCR vans from Aman Vihar, Kanjhawala, and Hoshambi border areas tried to catch the vehicle but weren't successful due to the dense fog and the car taking narrow lanes.

Checking points, cameras at border spotted vehicle: Police

"The accident took place 500 meters from Kanjhawala in Outer Delhi. Later, the car drove toward Kanjhawala," a senior officer revealed. "We suspect that the woman must have raised her legs to save herself when she was under the car, but she kept getting dragged as they didn't stop driving. Our checking points and cameras at the border spotted the vehicle," they added.

Autopsy reveals Singh suffered over 40 external injuries

On Wednesday, Singh's autopsy report revealed she suffered over 40 external injuries. As per the report, the victim's ribs got exposed after the skin peeled off from getting dragged by the car. The majority of blood stains were found at the back of the car's front left wheel, and there wasn't any sign that she was inside the car, the report added.