Congress's Bharat Jodo Yatra enters Delhi amid COVID-19 protocol row

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi and former party chief Sonia Gandhi also joined the march in Delhi

Under Rahul Gandhi's leadership, Congress's Bharat Jodo Yatra entered Delhi on Saturday. Numerous party leaders like Pawan Khera, Jairam Ramesh, Kumari Selja, Randeep Surjewala, and Bhupinder Singh Hooda reportedly marched alongside Gandhi. Furthermore, former Congress President Sonia Gandhi and General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra joined the march later. This comes days after Union Health Ministry asked Gandhi to obey COVID-19 protocols during the Yatra.

Why does this story matter?

Bharat Jodo Yatra (BJY) is a fresh political initiative by Congress to regain its footing.

However, the party attracted criticism from some quarters, particularly the BJP, over various issues, including Gandhi skipping Parliament for BJY.

The most recent criticism came from Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, who asked Gandhi to ensure COVID-19 regulations are observed during the Yatra or cancel it in "national interest."

Want to depict real Hindustan, not RSS-BJP's hate-filled one: Gandhi

Delhi Congress Chief Anil Chaudhary welcomed Gandhi, other leaders, and the yatris at Delhi's Badarpur border on Saturday. Addressing people at the border, Gandhi said the objective of the Yatra was to depict the "real Hindustan." "There is no nafrat (hatred) in this Yatra. If somebody falls, everybody helps them. This is the real Hindustan. Not the BJP's and RSS's hatred-filled Hindustan," he said.

Visuals of the yatra entering Delhi

Sonia and Priyanka too joined Yatra in Delhi

Sonia Gandhi, the Congress Parliamentary Party's chairperson, and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, the party's general secretary in charge of Uttar Pradesh, along with her husband Robert Vadra, joined the Yatra in the national capital. They reportedly joined the Yatra before it reached Delhi's Ashram Chowk area.

BJY reaching 'throne of power,' says Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge

BJY to conclude at Red Fort after completing 23km

The BJY will cover approximately 23km in Delhi. It began at the Badarpur border and will reportedly culminate at Red Fort, following a break at Ashram Chowk. It will pass through Nizamuddin, India Gate, ITO, Delhi Gate, and Daryaganj. Gandhi and others would visit Rajghat, Shantivan, Shakti Sthal, and Veer Bhoomi. After Saturday, the BJY will take a nine-day break and resume on January 3.

Congress vs BJP over health minister's call for Yatra suspension

On Wednesday, Mandaviya wrote to Gandhi asking him to ensure COVID-19 "protocols" are followed during BJY. However, Congress termed it an attempt to halt the march. Citing PM Narendra Modi's recent poll campaign in Gujarat and the BJP's Jan Aakrosh Yatra in Rajasthan, Gandhi said, "The BJP is taking out yatras in various states. But the health minister is sending letter only to us."

Fresh COVID-19 surge and Centre's response

Several countries, including China, Brazil, Japan, South Korea, and the US, have been experiencing a surge in COVID-19 cases. On Wednesday, the Union Health Ministry urged people to use masks in crowded places, while the Indian Medical Association (IMA) advised people to avoid gatherings. The ministry has asked states to increase genome sequencing to track variants through the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) network.