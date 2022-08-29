Politics

#NewsBytesExplainer: Will Congress choose a non-Gandhi as its next president?

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Aug 29, 2022, 10:45 pm 3 min read

There is no clarity on probable candidates for post of Congress president so far in absence of confirmation from top leadership.

A day after Congress announced the schedule for its presidential elections, speculations began to circulate that the grand old party may nominate a non-Gandhi party loyalist as its next chief. Although the party expects Rahul Gandhi to lead it, the chances of a non-Gandhi becoming a president are more likely as he has declined to occupy any position in Congress, IANS reported. Here's more.

Context Why does this story matter?

The crucial presidential election announcement came at a time when the Congress is reeling from the sudden departure of several party veterans, especially Ghulam Nabi Azad.

To note, in his resignation letter, Azad slammed Rahul Gandhi for demolishing the party and ending its whole consultation mechanism, too.

On Saturday, another prominent leader from Telangana, MA Khan, announced his resignation from the party as well.

Prominent names for the top Congress post being circulated include loyalists like Ambika Soni, Mukul Wasnik, and Kumari Selja, per IANS. However, several leaders still hope Gandhi will lead the party through difficult times. Some are even floating the name of his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. There is no clarity so far as the top leadership has chosen to remain tight-lipped on the matter.

Suggestions Congress working on plan B to re-elect Sonia Gandhi

According to reports, some Congress leaders have also suggested a plan B for Sonia Gandhi to continue serving as the president in the midst of the political turbulence. On the other hand, there is also speculation that Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, one of her closest aides, might be a frontrunner for the Congress chief post, followed by Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel.

Information Scheduled Caste leaders also under active consideration

Meanwhile, party veterans like Sushil Kumar Shinde, Mallikarjun Kharge, and Meira Kumar are reportedly among the Scheduled Caste leaders who could be considered for the top post. Kharge, who hails from Karnataka, is Gandhi's confidante and might be instrumental in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections.

Timeline Gandhis have occupied top position for 24 years

To recall, the Gandhis have held the top position in the party for as many as 24 years. Sonia first took over the charge of the party in 1998 and continued to serve as the Congress president till 2017. The coveted post was then handed over to her son Gandhi that year, and he led the party till 2019.

Elections Poll debacles under leadership of Gandhi

Political commentators say the Congress is currently in its worst phase since independence, particularly after a string of election defeats under Gandhi's leadership. The last in that series of disappointments came when the party only won 52 seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, losing the Leader of the Opposition's post in Lok Sabha. Later, Gandhi accepted responsibility and resigned as the Congress president.