Bypolls: Dhami wins Champawat, counting underway in Kerala and Odisha

Jun 03, 2022

Uttarakhand CM and BJP leader Pushkar Singh Dhami had to win the Champawat bypoll to remain as chief minister, after failing to win from Khatima in the full election in February-March.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister (CM) Pushkar Singh Dhami won the Champawat bypoll by approximately 55,000 votes to ensure he continues as the CM of the state. Meanwhile, in Kerala's Thrikkakara, Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) candidate Uma Thomas ws leading with 30,000 votes. In Odisha's Brajrajnagar bypoll, the ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) candidate took an early lead after the first round of counting .

Context Why does this story matter?

After the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) maintained power in the February-March election in Uttarakhand, Pushkar Singh Dhami was sworn in as the state's CM in March.

However, he lost his individual seat from Khatima to the Congress party during the elections.

Meanwhile, bypolls were called in Kerala and Odisha following the deaths of sitting Congress representative PT Thomas and BJD's Kishore Mohanty, respectively.

Bypoll elections All about Uttarakhand's Champawat bypoll elections

Pushkar Singh Dhami defeated Congress candidate Nirmala Gahtori, Samajwadi Party candidate Manoj Kumar Bhatt, and an independent candidate, Himanshu Garkoti. The CM tweeted in Hindi after his victory, "My heart is very emotional with the love and blessings showered...through votes in the Champawat by-election. I am speechless." In the February-March election, he was defeated by Bhuwan Chandra Kapri of the Congress by 6,579 votes.

Uttarakhand To fulfill the dreams of the people...Dhami is necessary: Adityanath

Kailash Chandra Gehtori of the BJP, who managed to win this seat in the February-March state election, resigned so that CM Dhami could run for re-election. Yogi Adityanath, the CM of Uttar Pradesh, was sent by the BJP last week to assist the campaign for Dhami. "To fulfill the dreams of the people...Dhami is necessary," Adityanath stated during a massive roadshow in Tanakpur.

Kerala Status of bypoll elections in Kerala

Meanwhile, in Thrikkakara, Kerala, Congress-UDF Uma Thomas, wife of late leader PT Thomas, is reportedly poised to win. "God's blessings are with me. PT's soul is with me (her husband). I am confident the people of Thrikkakara will accept me in their minds. Even nature also blessed me. There is no rain yet," Uma Thomas stated as she voted on Tuesday.

Elections All about Kerala's Thrikkakara bypoll

JO Joseph, the leader of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) is trailing with around 21,000 votes. On Tuesday, a man was arrested on suspicion of uploading a bogus pornographic video of Joseph. Four other people were arrested last week in the case and are currently on bail. The BJP, which didn't win any seats in the 2021 elections, is in third place.

Odisha All about Odisha's Brajrajnagar bypoll

In the Brajrajnagar bypoll in Odisha, the BJD has nominated the deceased MLA's widow, Alaka Mohanty. The BJP has selected ex-lawmaker Radharani Panda, while the Congress has chosen former assembly speaker Kishore Patel. The Election Commission is still yet to release the first set of figures for this bypoll. As per media reports, Alaka Mohanty is leading after the first round with 4,733 votes.