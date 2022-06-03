Politics

After Sonia Gandhi, now Priyanka Gandhi Vadra tests COVID-19 positive

Written by Srishty Choudhury Jun 03, 2022, 12:30 pm 2 min read

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has tested COVID-19 positive with mild symptoms.

Indian National Congress (INC) General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has tested COVID-19 positive with mild symptoms. She took to the microblogging site Twitter on Friday and said that she had quarantined herself at home after contracting the infection. This comes a day after her mother and Congress chief Sonia Gandhi also tested positive for the COVID-19 infection.

Twitter Post Check out Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's tweet

I've tested positive for COVID-19 with mild symptoms. Following all the protocols, I have quarantined myself at home.



I would request those who came in contact with me to take all necessary precautions. — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) June 3, 2022

Isolation Sonia Gandhi tested COVID-19 positive on Thursday

A day after the Enforcement Directorate issued summons to the Congress chief in a money laundering case related to the National Herald newspaper, Gandhi tested positive for the COVID-19 infection with mild fever and symptoms on Thursday and isolated herself. However, party spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala clarified that as of now that wouldn't affect her appearance before the ED on June 8.

Out of country Rahul to appear before ED on June 13

In the meantime, Congress MP and Gandhi's son, Rahul Gandhi too was summoned by the ED on Thursday. However, the former had asked for a new date as he was currently out of the country. On Friday, the federal agency issued a fresh summon to Rahul asking him to appear before it on June 13.

Case What do we know about the money laundering case?

The case in which the Gandhis have been summoned relates to accusations of fraud and theft of funds in the purchase of a newspaper. They are accused of obtaining the National Herald assets by purchasing the former publisher of the newspaper, Associated Journals Limited (AJL), through another company Young India (YI) Limited, in which they had an 86% share.

Information What did IT department's assessment say?

Following the complaint, the Income Tax (IT) department also began investigating the case. According to the department, Rahul Gandhi's shares in YI would result in an income of Rs. 154 crore, rather than the initially estimated Rs. 68 lakh. It has already issued a demand notice to YI for Rs. 249.15 crore for the fiscal year 2011-12.