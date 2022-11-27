Politics

MP: Rahul walks with dog, rides bike in Ambedkar's birthplace

Written by Pirzada Shakir Nov 27, 2022, 06:23 pm 3 min read

Last week, a letter threatening to bomb Rahul Gandhi surfaced

From walking with a German Shepherd to riding a bike, Rahul Gandhi's different avatars were on display in Mhow, the birthplace of the father of the Indian Constitution, Dr. BR Ambedkar. Gandhi's supporters in Mhow, Madhya Pradesh, were surprised on Sunday to see the leader riding the bike as he had been walking since September 7, as part of the Congress's Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Why does this story matter?

The Congress's Bharat Jodo Yatra, spearheaded by Gandhi and launched on September 7, is its largest public outreach in decades from Tamil Nadu's Kanyakumari to Jammu & Kashmir's Srinagar.

Since the march began, Gandhi, along with his supporters, has been walking on foot.

The party says the cross-country march is aimed at encouraging communal harmony, discouraging hatred, and seeking resolutions to many other issues.

Gandhi was seen riding a bike on the 81st day

The 81st day of the yatra was unusual as its leader, Gandhi, was seen riding a bike and then walking a pet. In a viral video, Gandhi, with a helmet strapped to his head, can be seen riding the bike while security personnel cleared the road. Hours later, the Twitter handle of the yatra shared a picture of Gandhi walking with a German Shepherd.

Gandhi rides bike in Mhow while heading toward Indore

Yatra has completed five days in Madhya Pradesh

The Bharat Jodo Yatra entered Madhya Pradesh on November 23 after leaving Maharashtra. On Sunday, it traveled nearly 23km from Mhow to reach Indore. To reach Indore, the yatra passed through the Rau area, where a red carpet was rolled out to welcome it. Several people joined the march, including the specially-abled, as Gandhi was seen pushing a wheelchair.

1,400 personnel deployed for the security of the yatra

Indore Police Commissioner, Harinarayanachari Mishra, said, "1,400 security personnel have been deployed for yatra's security." Barricades have been installed at several places to ensure its security, media reports quoting Mishra said. Last week, a letter threatening to bomb Gandhi "once his yatra enters the state" surfaced in the Juni area of Indore. The police on Thursday said the man behind the threat was arrested.

Sangh has penetrated institutions, Gandhi in Mhow

Gandhi, while addressing the people in Ambedkar's birthplace on Saturday, on the occasion of Constitution Day, accused "the BJP and the RSS of trying to throttle and dismantle the Constitution by stealth." He also said that Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has "penetrated every institution of the country including media, judiciary, and the Army."